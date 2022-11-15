Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Gardens Aglow 2022: The walking tour returns!
Boothbay Register graphic designer and photographer Steve Edwards shot these gorgeous photos during Gardens Aglow press night at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. After two years as a driving event due to COVID, Gardens Aglow returns to its original walking format Nov. 19 through Dec. 31 – plus select dates.
penbaypilot.com
Go a Little Nuts in Downtown Camden
As you prepare for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up some nuts from the Camden Rotary Club’s sales table in downtown Camden on Saturday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 23. What could be finer than presenting a bag of scrumptious holiday nuts to whoever’s cooking dinner for you on the big day? Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland, and Union), TD Bank (Camden), and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Set your alarm clocks ... Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party is Saturday!
It’s that time of year, time to rise and shine, grab a cup of coffee, throw on your best robe and join your friends and family and flock together in Boothbay Harbor for the Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party! It is this Saturday, Nov. 19. If it is not on your home or smart phone calendar, best get it on there. Sales begin at 6 a.m.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Free family movies at Harbor Theater
After the turkey and the football and the shopping . . . when everyone’s just about worn out, bring the family to relax at the movies, with free admission and free popcorn. Co-sponsored by the towns of Boothbay and Southport, the Harbor Theater’s Free Family Movies are making holiday activities just a bit more accessible and affordable for everyone in the community. In October, Halloween was marked by a free screening of “Ghostbusters” (1984). For Thanksgiving, the Harbor Theater presents “Babe” (1995), rated G, 1 hour, 31 minutes. The free movie (with free popcorn) screens once at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There is plenty of time to enjoy the movie before you attend the Fire Truck parade and competition!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Donated Di Vece books to benefit WPL
Wiscasset author and folklorist Phil Di Vece has generously donated copies of his books to Wiscasset Public Library with the understanding all proceeds from the sales will be used to benefit library programs. Di Vece’s easy conversational style is a pleasure to read. His books, all on local history, are...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Hope for the Holidays: Holiday Shopping
New Hope Midcoast. Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, is holding a sale of Maine-made items to benefit their work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. Choose from a variety of items for everyone on your list including: tea towels by jennie blue, savory spices and hand-crafted chocolates from Sugar and Spice Farms, Maine Gold syrups, and our own blend of Rock City Coffee, “There’s Grounds for Hope.” This sale ends December 15th. Pick up is in Rockland or Damariscotta on December 16th or 19th. For more information and to order, visit Hope for the Holidays or call (207) 691.5969. Thank you for giving hope to everyone at this time of year!
mainebiz.biz
Boutique hotel to open next summer in Portland’s West End
A wellness-themed boutique hotel that’s under construction in Portland’s West End neighborhood is expected to open next summer with 48 guest rooms, a spa, cafe, bar and gym. The interior of the five-story Longfellow Hotel, at 754 Congress St., was designed by Post Co., of Brooklyn, N.Y., as...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home is Grateful for the Clamshell Quilters’ Donations
Deb Boucher, the Charity Co-ordinator for the Clamshell Quilters contacted Roxanne Andrews, Director of One2One Care, to offer a donation of handquilted placemats for the new “Meals at Home” program. With each new delivery of a home cooked, nutritous meal, the recipient will receive a beautiful, two- sided placemat to keep. “We are delighted and grateful to receive such a lovely gift from this talented group of quilters.”
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
Publix in St. Augustine will offer beer and wine to shoppers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. St. Augustine shoppers will now get a chance to sip while they shop at Publix, as a new feature called Publix Pours comes to Florida comes to the Parkway Village of St. Johns location.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Hanging of the greens at First Congo, Wiscasset
The annual Hanging of the Greens ceremony to celebrate the beginning of Advent will be held at First Congregational Church in Wiscasset on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. Hanging of the Greens is a tradition rooted in ancient Druid, Celt, Norse, and Roman civilizations that celebrated the winter solstice around Dec. 21. As pagan cultures converted to Christianity, they continued many of the traditional winter solstice activities including the Hanging of the Greens to decorate their homes and churches at Christmas.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Pictures, please and thanks
Isn’t it nice to share? A lot of readers take pretty scenics, or photos of fun, local outings with family, friends, or both. We see some on Facebook and ask if we can be emailed them, in their original, pre-Facebook size to help ensure they are their sharpest for print or online use, or both.
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
newscentermaine.com
Maine Things To Do | L.L. Bean Northern Lights and tree lighting, Cranksgiving Ride, holiday craft fair
Looking for something to do this week? There are a whole bunch of events happening around the state the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Mary Ann Morse
Mary Ann Morse is now resting in peace. She passed away on Nov. 15 at Miles Memorial Hospital. She was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Augusta, Maine to Virgil L. and Ethelyn Gibson Morse. She was also adored by her grandparents, Virgil Sr. and Lydia Morse, where she spent much of her time on the family farm in North Waldoboro, the home of Morse’s Sauerkraut.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Fill cruiser’ for Toys for Tots Dec. 3
Lincoln County Toys for Tots Coordinator Lisa Marr has announced a “fill the cruiser” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ames True Value Supply, Route 1, Wiscasset. Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15; for more information or for...
Comments / 0