Ada County, ID

newsnationnow.com

Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy

(NewsNation) — Police have made an arrest in the case of an Idaho toddler who vanished last year. The Fruitland Police Department announced Sarah Wondra, 35, was taken into custody Friday in connection with the case. Police said they had received a tip that the body of Michael Vaughan, 5 years old when he went missing, could be found in the backyard of Wondra’s home. She was arrested on suspicion of failing to report his death.
FRUITLAND, ID
signalamerican.com

Fruitland woman charged in Vaughan disappearance

A Fruitland woman has been charged in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who went missing on July 27, 2021.  Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11 after police executed a search warrant at a residence on Redwing Street in Fruitland, just minutes away from the Vaughan family’s home.
FRUITLAND, ID
Daily Mail

Idaho woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan posted TikTok in front of his missing poster months after he vanished- while cops continue to dig up her backyard in search for remains

A woman arrested this week in connection to the disappearance of an Idaho boy can be seen in front of a fridge displaying a poster of the missing child just months after he vanished, newly revealed TikToks show. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested on Monday and charged with failure to...
FRUITLAND, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child’s death, Boise television station KTVB reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony. Court records do not...
FRUITLAND, ID
The Oregonian

KUNA, ID
KSLTV

BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Woman appears in court for failure to report death in case of missing Idaho boy

FRUITLAND (Idaho Statesman) — Police have arrested a woman suspected to be involved in the disappearance of a Fruitland boy and charged her with failure to report a death. Sarah Wondra, 35, of Fruitland, was arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at the Redwing Street residence she shares with her husband, Stacey Wondra, according to a probable cause affidavit. The residence was the site of a weekend police search and excavation in connection with the disappearance of Michael Vaughan.
FRUITLAND, ID
Alina Andras

IDAHO STATE
KTVB

LA GRANDE, OR
