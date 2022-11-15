ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 6

Devin DiSciascio
3d ago

I checked to see if my ballot was received and it was but thats all it says. They should have a captured picture of ballots so people can be satisfied that there vote was counted. Just saying it is received doesn't tell you anything. In a perfect world people would be honest but this isn't a perfect world.

Reply(2)
3
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

LAITY CONCEDES RACE FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 32; Thanks Supporters for Hard-fought Campaign and Commitment to Positive Elections.

From the beginning of this campaign we knew that the only way forward was to come together, to run in every corner of our communities and to be grateful for every conversation– no matter party, residency, citizenship, or who we love. With you, we worked to find solutions. With you, we fought for a brighter future. With you, we built a stronger community.
TILLAMOOK, OR
opb.org

Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots

Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Two of six county charter amendments likely to pass as ranked-choice voting is soundly defeated

Preliminary election results show two of six amendments to the Clark County Charter are likely to be approved by voters. As of the updated election results released on Saturday, Nov. 12, measures involving selection processes for top officials in the county were poised to be approved with strong margins in their favor. A measure regarding the addition of a preamble looks like it will fail, while measures regarding ranked-choice voting, reducing the signature requirement for initiatives and the establishment of a diversity and inclusion officer were trending toward defeat.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
canbyfirst.com

City Councilor Sarah Spoon to Resign Midway Through Term

Canby City Councilor Sarah Spoon will resign midway through her second term in office, she announced Wednesday night. She made the surprise announcement during this week’s regular City Council meeting, saying that she has been “incredibly honored” to have been elected twice to represent the community, but that recent career advancements have made it difficult to juggle her various roles.
CANBY, OR
Chronicle

Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District

A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Columbia County Spotlight

GOP flips traditionally Democratic seats in Columbia County

Sen.-elect Suzanne Weber will represent Betsy Johnson's old district. Republicans also won two local House races.Although they fell short of winning majorities in the Legislature and lost their 11th consecutive gubernatorial election, Oregon Republicans could chalk up two big victories in Columbia County last Tuesday, Nov. 8, as they flipped House and Senate seats long represented by Columbia County Democrats. Republicans have been making gains in Columbia County for the past several election cycles. St. Helens, once a reliably Democratic town in which labor unions were influential, has flipped solidly Republican. Scappoose, closer within Portland's orbit and home to a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge

Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?

Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidateThe people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate. Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: PBA Tried to Torpedo Charter Reform, Panicky Oregon Cowards Snatch Up All the Guns, and Republicans Gain Control of the House (Barely!)

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! While some clouds...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy