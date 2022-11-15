Preliminary election results show two of six amendments to the Clark County Charter are likely to be approved by voters. As of the updated election results released on Saturday, Nov. 12, measures involving selection processes for top officials in the county were poised to be approved with strong margins in their favor. A measure regarding the addition of a preamble looks like it will fail, while measures regarding ranked-choice voting, reducing the signature requirement for initiatives and the establishment of a diversity and inclusion officer were trending toward defeat.

