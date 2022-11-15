Read full article on original website
Devin DiSciascio
3d ago
I checked to see if my ballot was received and it was but thats all it says. They should have a captured picture of ballots so people can be satisfied that there vote was counted. Just saying it is received doesn't tell you anything. In a perfect world people would be honest but this isn't a perfect world.
Teen wins seat governing Gladstone in progressive wave that also ousts embattled mayor
A slate of four progressive candidates – including a 19-year-old recent high school graduate – swept their races for Gladstone City Council, unseating the mayor and filling three other positions on a political body plagued by squabbles. Michael Milch, a 69-year-old retired church educator, won 37% of the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
LAITY CONCEDES RACE FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 32; Thanks Supporters for Hard-fought Campaign and Commitment to Positive Elections.
From the beginning of this campaign we knew that the only way forward was to come together, to run in every corner of our communities and to be grateful for every conversation– no matter party, residency, citizenship, or who we love. With you, we worked to find solutions. With you, we fought for a brighter future. With you, we built a stronger community.
kptv.com
Wheeler closes chamber to public after tense testimony on homelessness funding vote
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Public testimony during Thursday’s Portland City Council meeting became so heated the meeting had to move virtual mid-way through. The clash was over a $27 million funding proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler to speed up a plan to ban camping in Portland and set up six sanctioned campsites.
opb.org
Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots
Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
Republicans topple Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon House as well as Senate; 4 races still too close to call
A full week after the election, three races for the Oregon House and one for the Oregon Senate remain too close to call, leaving unclear the precise balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. But Republicans have succeeded in eliminating the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajority in both the...
WWEEK
The Closest State Senate Race Last Week Was Also the Most Expensive Oregon Legislative Race Ever
With the addition of some late votes yesterday, general election turnout in Clackamas County is now 65.6%, higher than the statewide average of 64%. It appears that except for resolving so-called challenge ballots—those that have signature issues—that county is finished. That means state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) has...
thereflector.com
Two of six county charter amendments likely to pass as ranked-choice voting is soundly defeated
Preliminary election results show two of six amendments to the Clark County Charter are likely to be approved by voters. As of the updated election results released on Saturday, Nov. 12, measures involving selection processes for top officials in the county were poised to be approved with strong margins in their favor. A measure regarding the addition of a preamble looks like it will fail, while measures regarding ranked-choice voting, reducing the signature requirement for initiatives and the establishment of a diversity and inclusion officer were trending toward defeat.
canbyfirst.com
City Councilor Sarah Spoon to Resign Midway Through Term
Canby City Councilor Sarah Spoon will resign midway through her second term in office, she announced Wednesday night. She made the surprise announcement during this week’s regular City Council meeting, saying that she has been “incredibly honored” to have been elected twice to represent the community, but that recent career advancements have made it difficult to juggle her various roles.
Chronicle
Joe Kent Sees Ballot Curing as Remedy for Lost Seat in 3rd District
A little-known part of the elections process — ballot curing — landed in the spotlight this weekend after 3rd Congressional District candidate Joe Kent urged his supporters not to lose hope that he could still beat Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. "What the media says is irrelevant, it's...
WWEEK
Not All the Winners and Losers of Oregon’s Election Were on the Ballot
Nov. 8 was a day of reckoning for many Oregonians—and not just those whose names appeared on the ballot. Here are the people and movements that got a boost from election results, or saw their fortunes crater. WINNERS. Politicians in exile. Voters’ approval of city charter reform, including four...
GOP flips traditionally Democratic seats in Columbia County
Sen.-elect Suzanne Weber will represent Betsy Johnson's old district. Republicans also won two local House races.Although they fell short of winning majorities in the Legislature and lost their 11th consecutive gubernatorial election, Oregon Republicans could chalk up two big victories in Columbia County last Tuesday, Nov. 8, as they flipped House and Senate seats long represented by Columbia County Democrats. Republicans have been making gains in Columbia County for the past several election cycles. St. Helens, once a reliably Democratic town in which labor unions were influential, has flipped solidly Republican. Scappoose, closer within Portland's orbit and home to a...
thereflector.com
Horch elected as sheriff, Marshall likely to represent North Clark County on council
The latest count of ballots for county government races have newcomers as front-runners for Clark County Council seats, while a high-ranking sheriff’s office deputy is set to take the helm of the department. As of the Saturday count of ballots, sheriff’s chief criminal deputy John Horch had the lead...
The Portland Mercury
Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge
Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
Portland Business Alliance bankrolled charter ballot measure opponents in final days of losing campaign, records show
In the final days before the election, Portland’s most influential business organization spent significant money to oppose the ballot measure to change the city’s form of government and election system, new records show. The Portland Business Alliance gave more than $131,000 to the largest committee opposing the measure...
Voter: Is Clackamas County descending into right-wing extremism?
Brian Fitzgerald: More than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidateThe people of Clackamas County never fail to amaze me. This past election more than 40% voted to support slavery and a conspiracy theorist U.S. Senate candidate. Jo Rae Perkins, the now twice failed Senate candidate, did quite well in Clackamas County, picking up more than 44% of the vote here, compared to only about 41% statewide against Sen. Ron Wyden. Perkins believes in QAnon, a thoroughly debunked conspiracy theory involving Democrats, Satan sex-trafficking and other bizarre tenets like harvesting adenochrome from blood to remove...
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Employee Claims Retaliation Over Measure 110 Funding Denial
Prominent community leader LaKeesha Dumas has warned her employer, Multnomah County, that she is prepared to sue over what she says is retaliation related to her position on a state council that denied the county funding. After the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council denied the county’s grant application seeking...
Portland City Council punts on vote for funding homeless camping ban
After three hours of testimony, Portland City Council failed to take a vote, either to pass or reject, the first major funding allocation a part of the new camping ban and sanctioned campsites.
Incumbent Sonya Fischer appears ready to accept defeat in Clackamas County Commission race against challenger Ben West
Incumbent Clackamas County Commissioner Sonya Fischer called challenger Ben West on Sunday to congratulate him on his apparent victory in the close and expensive race for her seat on the powerful county board. But when reached by phone Monday afternoon, Fischer said she thinks there’s still an outside chance she...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground council endorsement of transportation plan raises I-5 tolling concerns
The Battle Ground City Council has put its support behind an annual transportation policy plan, though not without discussion on light rail and the tolling included in the Interstate 5 bridge replacement. During its Nov. 7 meeting, the council voted 5-2 to endorse the Clark County Transportation Alliance’s 2023 policy...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: PBA Tried to Torpedo Charter Reform, Panicky Oregon Cowards Snatch Up All the Guns, and Republicans Gain Control of the House (Barely!)
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! While some clouds...
