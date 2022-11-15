Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACSO announces historic raises
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
wuft.org
Gainesville residents call on city commission to abolish K9 unit
The Gainesville City Commission’s special meeting on Wednesday about the K9 unit largely pitted law enforcement officers pleading to preserve the unit against community members calling to dismantle it. The meeting was called following the Gainesville K9 mauling of Terrell Bradley – who lost his eye after running from...
WCJB
City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
News Leader
THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT/REVISE
5.15 – School Health Services. In compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act, Chapter 120, Florida Statute, a public hearing may be held if requested within twenty-one (21) days of this notice at the place, time, and date indicated below:. Place: Nassau County School Board. 1201 Atlantic Ave. Fernandina Beach,...
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
villages-news.com
Villager called before deed compliance hearing after fire destroys home
A Villager was called before a public hearing Thursday afternoon to answers questions about his home which was destroyed by fire and has yet to be rebuilt. The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March. They had recently moved into the home after relocating from Illinois.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three SBAC members say goodbye
Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
News Leader
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office gives notice of intent to bid the following Surplus Property beginning, November 23, 2022 on www.govdeals.com, pursuant to Section 274.06, Florida Statutes. Referenced site explains details of bidding and payment process. Brief descriptions of items are listed below but more detailed listing with photos, serial numbers, etc. will be available on the Govdeals website once auction begins.
WCJB
Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power project
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourism Development Council will consider a request to finish funding for a solar power project on Wednesday. The project is to heat the school systems’ Aquatic Center in Lake City. It will start at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
mycbs4.com
Legally-blind man seeks justice after deputy arrested him mistaking cane for firearm
Columbia County, FL — Residents of Lake City came together this morning to fight for justice for legally blind veteran James Hodges, who was arrested by Columbia County deputies. "The only way to drive away darkness is to turn the lights on," Hodges said. On Oct. 31st Hodges was...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
mainstreetdailynews.com
A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement
Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
WCJB
Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
WCJB
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney representing a blind veteran has sent a notice of intent to pursue damages against the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after the man’s cane was mistaken for a pistol. James Hodges is pursuing damages resulting from the “egregious, and excessive acts of...
