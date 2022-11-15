ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville commissioners expand uses of $5,000 discretionary fund

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Travel and training will not be the only thing that Gainesville city commissioners will be able to use their multi-thousand dollar discretionary fund on. The Gainesville city commission voted unanimously, with Commissioner David Arreola not in attendance, to approve the expansion of uses for commissioners’ $5,000 travel...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACSO announces historic raises

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) employees are receiving the largest raise in the department’s history. According to an ACSO release on Thursday, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be retroactive to October with previously approved funds. The announcement came one week after the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville residents call on city commission to abolish K9 unit

The Gainesville City Commission’s special meeting on Wednesday about the K9 unit largely pitted law enforcement officers pleading to preserve the unit against community members calling to dismantle it. The meeting was called following the Gainesville K9 mauling of Terrell Bradley – who lost his eye after running from...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry residents and business owners raise money to bring Maryah back home

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Maryah Hernandez spent more than a decade battling chronic illness and chronic pain. She was diagnosed at 25 with Mitochondrial Neurogastrointestinal Encephalomyopathy (MNGIE) a very rare disease that causes the intestines to weaken. “Maryah was that person that when she walked into the room, she just...
NEWBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager called before deed compliance hearing after fire destroys home

A Villager was called before a public hearing Thursday afternoon to answers questions about his home which was destroyed by fire and has yet to be rebuilt. The home of James and Christine Noonan at 3000 Luraville Road in the Village of Gilchrist was destroyed by fire in March. They had recently moved into the home after relocating from Illinois.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three SBAC members say goodbye

Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
News Leader

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office gives notice of intent to bid the following Surplus Property beginning, November 23, 2022 on www.govdeals.com, pursuant to Section 274.06, Florida Statutes. Referenced site explains details of bidding and payment process. Brief descriptions of items are listed below but more detailed listing with photos, serial numbers, etc. will be available on the Govdeals website once auction begins.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement

Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vandal arrested for uprooting UF Institute of Black Culture sign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers arrested a man they say vandalized the sign at the Institute of Black Culture on Thursday. According to the police department, Marvelle Blair, 27, was seen on surveillance cameras uprooting the sign in front of the Institute of Black Culture. He was charged with criminal mischief, trespass after warning, and assault on a law enforcement officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy