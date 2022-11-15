Read full article on original website
Bijani: Was the hatchet ever really buried between Lovie Smith and Ron Rivera?
Taking pleasure in beating someone who once thought you weren’t good enough, and having the opportunity to do it again, has to be something Rivera has on his mind every time he lines up across from Smith.
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys added a trio of players to their practice squad this Wednesday. The team announced the signings of defensive end Takk McKinley, wide receiver Antonio Callaway and center Brock Hoffman. McKinley, a former first-round pick out of UCLA, will most likely generate the most buzz. However, Callaway is...
Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family
Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother. The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care. "I'm going into this hospital to have lunch...
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Daily Free Press
4th and Inches: Christian McCaffrey makes the 49ers Super Bowl contenders
Versatile players are a luxury in the National Football League. There might not be a more versatile player in the league than former Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey’s phenomenal 2019-20 campaign showed just how versatile he is. He scored 19 total touchdowns and racked up 2392 yards...
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver. With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season. Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued...
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
NFL World Praying For 2 Former Cowboys Stars
The NFL World has been praying for two former Dallas Cowboys stars this week. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman revealed on Monday night that his mother has passed away. Aikman broke the news during his first game back with Joe Buck on Monday night. The NFL world is praying for Aikman following the loss of his mother.
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building. Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott. If you look at the Dallas...
Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Reaction When Asked Where Packers "Go From Here"
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a night to forget during last night's Thursday Night Football contest against the Tennessee Titans. After falling 27-17 at Lambeau Field, Rodgers seemed to want to get out of there as soon as possible. When asked where he and the Packers will...
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
Cowboys Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pass Rusher
Looking for potential pass rushing help, the Dallas Cowboys signed a onetime first-round pick on Wednesday. Dallas added former Falcons first-round defensive end Takk McKinley to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. McKinley most recently played in four games this season for the Los Angeles Rams, posting one tackle in limited action.
The NFL World Is Praying For Michael Irvin's Family
Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin shared some tough family news on his Instagram account Tuesday. In a video posted to his IG story, Irvin said he was heading into the hospital to have lunch with his mom, who doctors are trying to put into hospice care. Irvin's birth mother...
NFL World Reacts To Republican House Announcement
The United States now-Republican led House of Representatives made an NFL-themed announcement on Wednesday evening. The House has been investigating Commanders owner Daniel Snyder for conduct within the NFL franchise. However, the Republicans plan on stopping that. "Now that the Republicans are projected to control the House, the Republicans on...
