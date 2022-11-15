ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

KCCI.com

Arrest made in Marion County hit-and-run

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Marion County. The sheriff's office announced on Thursday that Susan Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. On Oct. 22, a man on his bike was hit...
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Man accused of threatening two teens with gun in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police say they have arrested a man who threatened two teenagers outside a school using a gun earlier this month. Jose Luis Galaviz, 19, is facing six charges for the accusations by the Marshalltown Police Department. According to officers, the incident occurred Nov. 7. A...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Pieper Lewis hearing set for January

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death

(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

55-year-old charged in downtown bank robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to abank robbery on Walnut Street. Police say 55-year-old Joe Mitchell Pendegrass, of Des Moines, is charged with robbing the U.S. Bank downtown. Police say he walked into the bank Tuesday and got away with some cash. Pendegrass...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
DES MOINES, IA
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
KCCI.com

Former college professor wants murder interview tossed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder case against a former Simpson College professor is now in the hands of the Iowa Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gowun Park want her interviews with the West Des Moines Police thrown out. The defense claims detectives improperly told Park they would protect...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Steak is the star of this risotto

The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown mural honors teenagers killed in car crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A memorial in Marshalltown honorsfour teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5. This mural at the Marshalltown Skate Park is still a work in progress, but you can already see the names and likenesses of brothers Isacc and Adrian Lara and sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found

UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ALTOONA, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA

