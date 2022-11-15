Read full article on original website
Man accused in Des Moines murder is back in custody in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa — Salifou Sahr is back in Polk County after being held in a North Dakota jail. Des Moines Police say he was involved in a drug deal that turned deadly. Police claim Sahr and Sam Sando shot and killed Trishay Thompson back in January. Investigators say...
KCCI.com
Arrest made in Marion County hit-and-run
KCCI.com
Man accused of threatening two teens with gun in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police say they have arrested a man who threatened two teenagers outside a school using a gun earlier this month. Jose Luis Galaviz, 19, is facing six charges for the accusations by the Marshalltown Police Department. According to officers, the incident occurred Nov. 7. A...
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis to appear in court Friday for a probation revocation hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis will head to Polk County court on Friday, Nov. 18. The 18-year-old is facing a misdemeanor charge after cutting off her ankle GPS monitor and escaping custody on Nov. 5. Earlier this year Lewis was granted a deferred judgment and five years probation...
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis hearing set for January
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge today set a Jan. 18 hearing in the escape case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis did not appear at Friday morning's hearing. She is accused of leaving the Fresh Start Women's Center on Nov. 4, where she was serving probation. Earlier...
Ankeny Man Pleads Guilty In Daughter’s Death
(Ankeny, IA) — An Ankeny man pleads guilty in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old daughter. Police say Akeem Holmes left a handgun on a couch when he answered the front door earlier this year, and his daughter shot herself with it. He faces multiple charges connected to the incident.
KCCI.com
55-year-old charged in downtown bank robbery
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
KCCI.com
Lincoln and East high schools locked down for separate incidents
DES MOINES, Iowa — Both Lincoln and East High Schools in Des Moines were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to reports of gunshots nearby. Police told KCCI that someone reported hearing a gunshot north of Lincoln High School. Police say they didn't find anything. In a message sent...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
KCCI.com
Former college professor wants murder interview tossed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A murder case against a former Simpson College professor is now in the hands of the Iowa Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gowun Park want her interviews with the West Des Moines Police thrown out. The defense claims detectives improperly told Park they would protect...
kniakrls.com
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
KCCI.com
Convicted killer chokes girlfriend months after his release from prison
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A central Iowa man has been arrested again, this time for strangling his girlfriend. Ricky St. John was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday night for domestic abuse assault. St. John also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he choked and killed Timothy Neal...
who13.com
Steak is the star of this risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mural honors teenagers killed in car crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A memorial in Marshalltown honorsfour teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5. This mural at the Marshalltown Skate Park is still a work in progress, but you can already see the names and likenesses of brothers Isacc and Adrian Lara and sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez.
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
