‘Pack your patience’: AAA warns of possible delays as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct daytime milling and nighttime paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO