‘Pack your patience’: AAA warns of possible delays as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Lyft now offering users personal car maintenance, parking reservations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years, Lyft has helped customers catch a ride in someone else’s car. Now, the popular e-hail app is helping users take care of their own vehicle. On Thursday, Lyft announced a suite of new features focused on assisting car owners, with roughly 75% of all customers owning their personal vehicle, according to the company.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Nov. 18, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
NY snow forecast: 11 counties included in State of Emergency
Snow blanketed some areas of New York overnight and was not expected to let up Friday as a monster lake effect snowstorm impacted the western region of the state. New York City is not expected to be hit by the storm. On Thursday, with the National Weather Service predicting a...
Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
RSV hospitalizations of young children more than double on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With medical practitioners across the country reporting a spike in Respiratory Symctial Virus (RSV) over the last few weeks, physicians from both Staten Island hospitals said RSV hospitalization cases among preschoolers has at least doubled since last year. Dr. Brian McMahon, chairman of the department of...
Former landfill among top ‘emissions’ spots around Staten Island, according to new tracker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The race to slash human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below levels considered to be critical tipping points to widespread threats has often been met with a persistent problem — identifying where those emissions were coming from. A new mapping tool aims...
Page Avenue: From dirt road to major thoroughfare | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Page Avenue forms Tottenville’s eastern border. The change from the 1960s is dramatic. What was once a dirt road lined with woods has become a hub of commerce and continues to be a route to the Outerbridge Crossing. The Page Avenue SIRT (now SIR)...
Portable generators recalled after 24 reported finger amputations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than 321,000 portable generators have been recalled following 24 reports of finger amputations and five reports of finger crushing due to the use of the product, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The CPSC is re-announcing the recall of Generac and DR...
Staten Island’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival attracts over 7,000 visitors during its first month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has illuminated the Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George for almost a full month, welcoming thousands of visitors with its bright lights and elaborate displays. And as the holidays approach, organizers of the annual event said they expect the festival’s attendance to increase.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
Need some extra cash? Here’s how to get paid $2,500 for watching holiday movies.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- To help make the upcoming jolly season even merrier, Cable TV has announced an opportunity for viewers to apply for a position to get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies of their choice in 25 days. Along with that, those who are chosen for the...
Staten Island is known for its massive holiday displays, but when should those decorations begin to dot the landscape?
While Christmassy holiday decorations seem to be flooding stores in early September these days, a report by Angi says that 47.67% of Americans will decorate for Christmas in that sweet spot between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1. For those who nay the wait, you would be a part of the 11.27%...
It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A burglary at Da Noi restaurant in Fort Wadsworth is the latest challenge for Edward Gomez, whose establishments on Staten Island are struggling in these tough economic times of rising costs and dwindling profits. Police have asked the public to help identify an individual sought...
Black Friday 2022: Check out these 10 early deals at Best Buy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the holiday shopping season starts to heat up, Best Buy is offering some early Black Friday deals this week. The retailer’s official Black Friday sale kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20, but here are 10 deals worth snagging now. The Samsung 75-inch 4K...
Staten Island good Samaritan delivers 4,000 pounds of pet goods to Fla. in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Julie Forlenza loves animals. She launched her own pet-sitting business, ruffLivin, back in 2016, owns and creates art for blackdogportraits and works as a manager at Woof & Tails Lodge in Charleston. Forlenza was already planning to head down to Florida to visit her parents...
Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct daytime milling and nighttime paving efforts throughout the borough next week. The work may cause temporary road closures. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted in advance. If a car is not moved, the city will tow it around the corner or to the next closest block without construction. If there is a change in the schedule or if notices can’t be posted ahead of time, the contractor will verbally inform residents of the need to move their cars.
5 new stores are being added to this N.J. outlet mall just in time for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Jersey Shore Premium Outlets is upping its game this holiday season, adding five new major brands to its already heavy roster of designer stores in preparation for the Christmas rush, according to a recent report. The Monmouth County open-air shopping destination, located at 1 Premium Outlet...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0