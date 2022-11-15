Read full article on original website
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
Ticketmaster released a 676-word press release on the Taylor Swift tour debacle that didn't explain how it ran out of tickets
Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was planned for Friday. The company issued a press release that did not explain how or why it ran out of tickets during the presale. Ticketmaster blamed "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."
The Verge
Ticketmaster yanked its explanation for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle
Ticketmaster has taken down its explanation for why buying a ticket to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was an absolute disaster. The explanation, titled “The Taylor Swift Onsale Explained,” was live in two places on Ticketmaster’s website on Thursday and is now gone from both. But because the internet never forgets, you can still read it thanks to Google’s cache, and in case that fails, we’ve embedded it at the bottom of this article.
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK — (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. “I'm not going to make excuses...
Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'
Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
NME
American lawmakers call for action after Taylor Swift ticket controversy
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster after numerous Taylor Swift fans reported issues with buying tickets for the star’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’. Swift, who released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ last month, announced the run of North American stadium concerts on November...
Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets Because It Already Sold Them All
Ticketmaster announced Thursday that it is canceling Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour public sale, stating that the vast majority of tickets were sold during presales and that not enough tickets remained to do a public sale. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory...
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift tour sales crash Ticketmaster, leaving fans 'heartbroken,' 'angry'
Amid "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets, Taylor Swift fans are voicing concerns about their chances to see the pop superstar in action. Ticketmaster's pre-sale tickets for "The Eras Tour" opened to fans with registered codes at 10 a.m. local time for venue location on Tuesday, Nov. 15. But, as Swift...
Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues
You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
Demand For Taylor Swift's Ears Tour Was So High Ticketmaster Crashed. Fans Shared Their Frustrated, Yet Hilarious, Thoughts
Taylor Swift fans hilariously express their frustration as the Ticketmaster website continuously crashed due to high demand for tickets to the Eras Tour.
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Stereogum
Lawmakers Demand Ticketmaster Be Broken Up After Taylor Swift Ticketing Crash
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans over sales disaster
Ticketmaster apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans for canceling millions of ticket sales after seeing high demand for her "The Eras Tour."
