The Verge

Ticketmaster yanked its explanation for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle

Ticketmaster has taken down its explanation for why buying a ticket to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour was an absolute disaster. The explanation, titled “The Taylor Swift Onsale Explained,” was live in two places on Ticketmaster’s website on Thursday and is now gone from both. But because the internet never forgets, you can still read it thanks to Google’s cache, and in case that fails, we’ve embedded it at the bottom of this article.
Business Insider

Ticketmaster expected 1.5 million 'verified' Taylor Swift fans on the site but 14 million people were trying to get tickets, Live Nation chairman says: 'We could have filled 900 stadiums'

Ticketmaster was only supposed to be opened to 1.5 million "verified" Taylor Swift fans for presale. Live Nation's chairman said 14 million people tried to get tickets, and could've filled 900 stadiums. Greg Maffei said the company is "sympathetic" to fans for long wait times and website issues. Ticketmaster's presale...
NME

American lawmakers call for action after Taylor Swift ticket controversy

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster after numerous Taylor Swift fans reported issues with buying tickets for the star’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’. Swift, who released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ last month, announced the run of North American stadium concerts on November...
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco

Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series which kicks off in March 2023 due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
TODAY.com

Taylor Swift tour sales crash Ticketmaster, leaving fans 'heartbroken,' 'angry'

Amid "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets, Taylor Swift fans are voicing concerns about their chances to see the pop superstar in action. Ticketmaster's pre-sale tickets for "The Eras Tour" opened to fans with registered codes at 10 a.m. local time for venue location on Tuesday, Nov. 15. But, as Swift...
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Stereogum

Lawmakers Demand Ticketmaster Be Broken Up After Taylor Swift Ticketing Crash

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
