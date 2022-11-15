Read full article on original website
Black Wednesday: Everything will be 50% off at Habitat ReStore in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You can get a jumpstart on holiday deals next week. The Habitat ReStore in Horry County will host its annual Black Wednesday Sale on Wednesday, November 23. Everything in the store will be 50% off. The money goes towards building affordable homes for people...
CCAR helping Horry, Florence County residents affected by Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors (CCAR) is helping those people whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Ian. The group is giving away $100,000 in grant money to people in Horry and Florence Counties. People can apply for up to $1,500 to put toward...
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
Residents share thoughts on future plans for Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, a discussion was held to update a 10-year-old plan that seeks improvements and smart development projects in the Burgess community of Horry County. County officials presented these updates to some community members to hear their feedback. The Burgess community plan was approved...
Newly designed benches headed to Myrtle Beach boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach City Government has released a new design for the boardwalk benches. The photos of the new designs were shared on Facebook Wednesday. City officials say 100 of these circular benches have been purchased. They say they're waiting on delivery. Officials also...
Some Florence students test their piloting skills
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
Horry Co. requests dismissal of lawsuit regarding flood law exceptions for local builder
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — This week, county council members had an opportunity to reconsider a decision in relation to an ongoing lawsuit. Councilmembers decided not to act on it and maintain the current standards within the county's Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance. At the start of the month, the council...
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
Former Horry Co. deputy's charges dismissed after 2 women drowned in transport van in 2018
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charges have been dismissed Friday morning against former Horry County deputy Joshua Bishop in the deaths of two women who drowned in a transport van after Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the charges of two counts...
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
Body cameras give community transparency, help Florence County deputies with investigations
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A tool that helps deputies during their investigation, and brings down a barrier between the public and law enforcement has been well utilized by Florence County deputies for the last year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received body cameras in 2021 with the help of the...
Christmas card contest: NMB police asking for jolly submissions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is hosting their first Christmas card contest. The department is asking children ages 5-to-12 to send in artwork to be considered. Children must live in North Myrtle Beach or go to school in North Myrtle Beach, Little...
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
Ex-Darlington Co. volunteer firefighter accused of stealing money from fire department
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An ex-volunteer firefighter has been accused of stealing money from a fire department. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested Justin Polson on Thursday. He’s charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and larceny of $2,000 or less....
