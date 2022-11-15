Largest outdoor ice rink in DFW coming to ‘Christmas Capital of Texas’ on Friday

Just in time for the holiday season, Grapevine will unveil the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The newest attraction in the “Christmas Capital of Texas,” the Peace Plaza Ice Rink, will be open from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. Joining the city’s numerous holiday festivities, the 4,500-square-foot ice rink will be located on Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station, home to Harvest Hall .

“Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn’t get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,” said PW McCallum, executive director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink.”

On the ice rink, skaters will have a view of the towering live Christmas tree that stands over 50 feet tall. Christmas attractions within walking distance include photos with Santa near the North Pole Neighborhood, shopping and dining along Historic Main Street, the North Pole Express and the new Holly Jolly Bar in Harvest Hall. Other holiday events include the 34th Annual Carol of Lights on Nov. 21 and the Parade of Lights on Dec. 1.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com , as well as in-person based on availability. Skating sessions are one hour long with 15 minutes in between each. You can check-in with your confirmation email or mobile ticket for your selected date and time. Skaters can park at the Grapevine Main Parking Garage (255 E. Dallas Rd.) or the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau (636 S. Main St.).

The ice rink opens 4 to 10 p.m. Friday at 815 S. Main St. During the weekend, it’ll be open from 12:15 to 10 p.m. Hours are 4:15 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving week. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The full schedule and hours of operation can be found online at ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com .