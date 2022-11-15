ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Winter storm scenario: 1 reason why this La Niña could bring Michigan a walloper storm

I’ve written twice recently about this coming winter. We expect a rare weather situation which could put Michigan in an active storm track. This winter is going to be the third winter in a row with La Niña conditions. A La Niña is when a large stretch of the Pacific Ocean along the Equator from South America to Indonesia has colder than normal surface water.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
natureworldnews.com

Another Winter System Moves Through Ohio, Several Parts Under Winter Storm Watch as Lake Effect Snow Sets In

Ohio is anticipating the passage of another winter system through the region. Winter Storm Watches are in effect in some areas. Lake Effect Snow will start to fall by midweek. Later today, the next winter system will progress into the Cleveland area. The morning commute will be uneventful, but evening showers with additional rain and a wintry mix will move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There will likely be little to no snow accumulation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Snowed out: NFL moves Sunday's Bills-Browns game to Detroit ahead of 'potentially historic' winter storm in Buffalo... and it's the first time in EIGHT YEARS a league game has been relocated due to the weather

An expected lake-effect snowstorm has forced the NFL to move Sunday's Bills-Browns game from Orchard Park, New York to Detroit's Ford Field. The game is still scheduled to be played at 1pm EST on Sunday, only now the Bills (6-3) and Browns (3-6) will kickoff in a dome. The move...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY

A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way.The storm's severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from the warmer lakes, and dumping snow in narrow bands.Residents in some parts of Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches had fallen overnight and there...
BUFFALO, NY
GreenMatters

Lake Effect Snow Is in the Forecast — Here’s What That Means

It isn't even Thanksgiving, and parts of the country are already getting pummeled with snow. Yes, you heard that correctly — meteorologists are currently predicting lake effect snow. And even though it will only affect certain regions in the U.S., it gives avid skiers and hardcore snow enthusiasts a sliver of hope for this winter season. But what is lake effect snow?
