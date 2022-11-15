ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

theavtimes.com

‘MOAH On The Move’ coming to Tierra Bonita Park this Saturday

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is hosting its second MOAH on the Move event this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event will be hosted...
LANCASTER, CA
aerotechnews.com

Eagles report 2022: Flight Test Museum panelists turn sights towards heavens

LANCASTER, Calif.–Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers over America’s Aerospace Valley, the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s 2022 Gathering of Eagles probed the possibilities of what awaits humanity over the horizon, unknown hidden barriers, and the external wild-card influences of art, media and even science fiction in shaping the future of air and space technologies.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Race for 40 Assembly District tightens up

Incumbents in Santa Clarita City Council and 27th Congressional District races hold their leads. The race for the state’s 40th Assembly District tightened further as incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares held her lead by 1.64 percentage points over Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo — just 2,109 votes kept Valladares ahead of Schiavo — as of Tuesday’s election results update.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Found Dead In Newhall Donation Bin Identified

A Santa Clarita woman has been identified after being found dead in a Newhall donation bin last month. Anita Raphael, 58, from Santa Clarita was the woman who was found in early October, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 10 a.m., first responders received reports of ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Deputies: Active shooter call was hoax

LANCASTER — A student in a seventh- and eighth-grade classroom at New Vista Middle School in the Lancaster School District used a school phone to call 911 and place a false report of an active shooter on the campus. The call went out about 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, a little...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story

For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
COVINA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead

Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend

LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
LANCASTER, CA
beverlypress.com

No more paper parking placards?

Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

