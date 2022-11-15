Read full article on original website
aerotechnews.com
Aero Museum moving forward: Steel spires rise to announce Center of Aerospace World
LANCASTER, Calif.–In welcoming supporters to the 2023 Gathering of Eagles banquet, Foundation Board Chairman Art Thompson announced, “We put up the steel wall structures for the first 60,000-square-foot building.”. The wall raising took place just ahead of Edwards AFB opening its gates to the public for a three-day...
theavtimes.com
‘MOAH On The Move’ coming to Tierra Bonita Park this Saturday
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History (MOAH) is hosting its second MOAH on the Move event this Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event will be hosted...
aerotechnews.com
Eagles report 2022: Flight Test Museum panelists turn sights towards heavens
LANCASTER, Calif.–Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers over America’s Aerospace Valley, the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s 2022 Gathering of Eagles probed the possibilities of what awaits humanity over the horizon, unknown hidden barriers, and the external wild-card influences of art, media and even science fiction in shaping the future of air and space technologies.
signalscv.com
Race for 40 Assembly District tightens up
Incumbents in Santa Clarita City Council and 27th Congressional District races hold their leads. The race for the state’s 40th Assembly District tightened further as incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares held her lead by 1.64 percentage points over Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo — just 2,109 votes kept Valladares ahead of Schiavo — as of Tuesday’s election results update.
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 332,550 ballots remain to be counted
Christy Smith concedes to Mike Garcia in 27th Congressional District race. Thursday’s post-election results showed no significant changes in local elections as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election. But, with 332,550 ballots remaining to be counted, the race...
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
Karen Bass projected to win L.A. mayoral race
Rep. Karen Bass increased her lead again today against developer Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, continuing a trend in the vote-counting updates since Election Day.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
Woman Found Dead In Newhall Donation Bin Identified
A Santa Clarita woman has been identified after being found dead in a Newhall donation bin last month. Anita Raphael, 58, from Santa Clarita was the woman who was found in early October, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 10 a.m., first responders received reports of ...
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
Antelope Valley Press
Deputies: Active shooter call was hoax
LANCASTER — A student in a seventh- and eighth-grade classroom at New Vista Middle School in the Lancaster School District used a school phone to call 911 and place a false report of an active shooter on the campus. The call went out about 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, a little...
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
Bass again takes wider lead over Caruso in LA mayor's race update
Karen Bass has again widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the LA mayoral race according to Tuesday's update.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Still Addicted to Coal, Pasadena Plods Ahead
Almost half of the electricity used in the City of Pasadena in 2021 was generated from coal power, per the most recent data made available by Pasadena Water and Power. The burning of coal is a potent generator of the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. An Inconvenient Truth.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster School District plans free coat giveaway, this weekend
LANCASTER — Families who need to prepare for the cold winter months can get a free coat at the Lancaster School District’s free family event, this Saturday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Park View Educational Complex, 44327 Fig Ave. Other giveaway items include diapers, groceries and flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
Los Angeles mayor race: Karen Bass increases lead over Rick Caruso as counting continues
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead by 36,349 votes over billionaire Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’s next mayor.
beverlypress.com
No more paper parking placards?
Beginning Feb. 1, Beverly Hills residents can throw away their parking placards if they wish. The City Council on Nov. 15 approved the Preferential Parking Permit program, which will allow residents to register their license plates as parking passes. City officials emphasized that residents can still use hangtags if they...
