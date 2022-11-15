SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) the non-profit serving 56 counties in Central and South Texas, LifeGift in Houston, Texas, and LifeShare in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, have joined forces with the Matador Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and 2THEDGE, LLC., to conduct uncrewed aerial transport (UAS) testing the ability to successfully move organs and blood between Lubbock, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio. The test took place on Tuesday, November 15th, with the UAS flight originating at Lubbock’s Texas Tech University Reese Technology Center proceeding a distance of 350 miles to Oklahoma City and then traveling 471 miles to San Antonio.

