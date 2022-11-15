ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating on the Cheap in Abilene and the Big Country My Top 5

To be perfectly clear when I'm saying "eating on the cheap" I mean "inexpensive". I've got to set up some ground rules, here's why my wife, Donna & I eat for cheap and we have found some awesome places right here in Abilene and the Big Country that offer some pretty good deals on food.
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All

For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things

It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

