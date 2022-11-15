Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
This Bar and Grill Was Once a Hot Spot in Abilene is Now for Sale
I remember sitting inside the Firehouse Bar and Grill broadcasting live on Fridays, Saturdays, or whatever day of the week and/or holiday it was or when they had some hot talent come and perform live there. Now, the Firehouse Bar and Grill is closed and I found out it's for sale. Check out the photos below.
Have A Cozy Warm House This Year With These 5 Simple Steps
The Abilene area has already had its first visit by Jack Frost, and it's only going to get colder. The winter months are coming. Is your house ready for the lower temperatures? Have no fear. There are simple ways to keep your home warm and cozy. No huge projects here....
Don’t Miss This Exhibition At The Grace Celebrating Native American Heritage Month
As stated in an article by the U.S. Senate, a joint resolution designating November as Native American Indian month was passed and signed into law in 1990. To honor this designation, The Grace Museum has joined forces with Abilene Christian University to create an exhibition celebrating Native American heritage here locally.
100.7 KOOL FM
Eating on the Cheap in Abilene and the Big Country My Top 5
To be perfectly clear when I'm saying "eating on the cheap" I mean "inexpensive". I've got to set up some ground rules, here's why my wife, Donna & I eat for cheap and we have found some awesome places right here in Abilene and the Big Country that offer some pretty good deals on food.
The 36th Annual Nutcracker Ballet is Back to Enlighten the Hearts of All
For the 36th year in a row, the Abilene Ballet Theatre will present the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker at the historic Paramount Theatre in downtown Abilene at 352 Cypress Steet from November 18th, 19th, and 20th. This traditional family fairytale where toys, Christmas treats, and more come to life is the perfect holiday joy for music, ballet, theater lovers, and anyone who is young at heart.
Want A Tattoo? Ink Masters Tattoo Show Is Coming to Abilene November 18-20
Whether you're considering your first-ever tattoo or you already have ink, you may have some questions. After all it's a big deal - your body being used as a canvas for art and expression. It's got to be done right. Everything you're wanting to know can be answered by the artists themselves at the traveling Ink Masters Tattoo Show, in Abilene this very weekend.
Super Star Willie Nelson Returns to the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival
Country music singer-songwriter, and founder of the 12th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, Mark Powell, just announced who will perform at this year's benefit fundraising music festival. This year's big surprise is the return of country music legend Willie Nelson. The 2023 Outlaws and Legends promises to be bigger...
It’s Mission Thanksgiving Time Once Again In the Big Country
It's that special time of year again when the weather is cooler, the days are shorter, and my heart is filled with love for everyone. Yes, I'm alluding to the fact that Mission Thanksgiving is right around the corner on November 18th at Arrow Ford 4001 S 1st St. Mission...
Tying The Knot? Do Not Say “I Do” Before Doing These 4 Things
It happens to most of us at one point or another: marriage. Before you go walking down the aisle though, you'll want to be prepared and ready. After all, it's a big decision. There are always so many things to do. Along with the wedding ceremony, reception, and music selection, there are also some legal aspects to be considered.
Abilene Area Free or Discounted Veterans Day Meals & Deals 2022
First off, we'd like to say thank you to all veterans and active-duty military for their service to our country. As a sign of 'thanks', many restaurants in the Abilene area offer free (or discounted) meals for veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Below, you'll see a...
5 Delicious Ways To Use Those Pumpkins This Holiday Season
I see them all around Abilene. Pumpkins. They're a part of the fall season. Sure, they look great carved up as jack-o-lanterns or decorating your front doorstep, but then what?. Believe it or not, pumpkins have more uses than you think. Especially when it comes to recipes. But before you...
Comedian Kevin Farley Chats About Show in Abilene, His Brother Chris and More
Comedian Kevin Farley is coming to Abilene on Friday, November 18th to perform at The Zone. Ahead of his show in the Key City, Kevin, the brother of the late-great Chris Farley, chatted with me about the show, his brother, his love for football, and a whole lot more. This...
These Abilene Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is a day we all give thanks and show how grateful we are for our friends and family. In the past, retailers used the day to kick off their huge Black Friday sales events. However, in recent years, those retailers have closed on Thanksgiving Day and used their online platforms for consumers, giving their employees time off with their families.
Hilarious Alternatives for Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau’s New Logo
The Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau revealed their new log recently. And while I think it's a really good logo, I felt compelled to offer up some alternative logos that could have also worked. Keep in mind, this is all in fun. I'm not trying to get the City of...
The Abilene Zoo is Reporting the Passing of Macho the Rhino Earlier Today
Recently while at the Abilene Zoo celebrating "Boo at the Zoo" I got to see Macho the Rhino briefly and while he looked to have a smile on his face none of us knew that he was not feeling 100%. Nonetheless, this morning we received the sad news from Clayton Carabajal from the Abilene Zoo.
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
Comedian Kevin Farley Brings the Laughs to Abilene November 18th
Michael Aaron Comedy and Black Plumbing are bringing in a comedian that has been tickling our funny bones for three decades. Get ready to laugh until you cry when Kevin Farley comes to The Zone later this month. Kevin Farley, who is the brother of the late great comedian Chris...
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
799
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0