We are excited to announce that Leigh Bradford is now stepping into the role of SVP of Global Sales, with a focus on growing the channel partnership ecosystem for FileCloud. FileCloud has announced the appointment of Leigh Bradford to the role of SVP of Global Sales. FileCloud is the world’s fastest-growing, hyper-secure file-sharing and content collaboration provider. Its solution provides organizations with secure file-sharing, sync, backup, and remote access, as well as unparalleled out-of-the-box compliance and data governance features.

2 DAYS AGO