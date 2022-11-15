Read full article on original website
Snappy, the Leading Gifting Platform, Welcomes Matthew Kessler as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer & Matthew Peterson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer
Snappy, the award-winning gifting company known for reimagining gifting, announced that Matthew Kessler will join as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Matthew Peterson will join as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Each brings decades of experience to Snappy, further propelling the company’s growth and innovation. Kessler...
AppOmni Names Neill Occhiogrosso Chief Operating Officer
Occhiogrosso brings extensive SaaS venture capital investment and leadership experience from the Johns Hopkins University Endowment, Costanoa Ventures and more. AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security, has expanded its leadership team and added Neill Occhiogrosso as the company’s first chief operating officer. His extensive experience helping to scale SaaS companies will drive operational excellence as the company continues its rapid growth.
OneSpan Appoints M. Samy Ibrahim As Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Stage of Growth
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the promotion of M. Samy Ibrahim to Chief Revenue Officer. Ibrahim will oversee OneSpan’s global revenue organization and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions as OneSpan accelerates its momentum heading into 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005113/en/ M. Samy Ibrahim, OneSpan’s Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
FirstClose Names New Chief Financial Officer
Hiring of James Bolger further strengthens executive team. FirstClose Inc., a fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced that James Bolger has joined the company as chief financial officer. In this role, Bolger will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial affairs including reporting, budget planning, capital raising and financing the company’s aggressive growth strategy.
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Hickey, Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Transformation
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hickey as Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
SilverSky Announces Appointment of New Channel Sales Director
SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, announced the appointment of Reagan Roberts as the company’s Channel Chief. “On behalf of the entire partner ecosystem at SilverSky, I’m pleased to welcome Reagan to our growing global team that looks to significantly bolster the channel...
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Ruby Slipper Café parent names Elizabeth McGee its new COO
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Elizabeth McGee its chief operating officer, the parent to Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café announced on Monday. McGee previously served as the COO, CFO and VP of HR for privately held Apple Gold Group. Most recently she served as VP of Company Operations for Dine Brands Global, the franchisor of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
CP Capital US Appoints Kristi Nootens as Co-Head
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- CP Capital, a highly disciplined U.S. real estate manager specializing in multifamily investments, today announced the appointment of Kristi Nootens as Co-Head. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005273/en/ CP Capital Co-Head Kristi Nootens (Photo: Business Wire)
Barracuda Strengthens Channel Leadership Team With Appointment Of Jason Beal as VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems
Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions announced Jason Beal as its new Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems. Beal brings more than 20 years of channel leadership experience, with a focus on channel ecosystem launch, and development and expansion in cybersecurity businesses. At Barracuda, Beal will lead global channel strategy and development with a strong focus on driving growth across the Barracuda global partner ecosystem. In this new role, Beal will also help Barracuda partners further capture opportunities in the market with its innovative technology solutions.
Deltek and CEO Mike Corkery Once Again Named to the 2022 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List
Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has been named to the Tech 100 List by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), for the fifth year in a row. In addition, Deltek CEO Mike Corkery has been honored for the third year in a row as a Top Tech Executive. NVTC is the trade association representing the vibrant technology community in Northern Virginia and the Greater Washington area.
HDMZ hires Denis Moore as finance SVP
HDMZ has tapped Denis Moore as SVP of finance, a role in which he has been charged with leading financial operations. Moore arrives with 20 years of experience, most recently as chief financial officer at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners.. “Denis is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a superior track...
FileCloud Announces Expansion of Sales Organization and Appointment of Leigh Bradford as SVP of Global Sales
We are excited to announce that Leigh Bradford is now stepping into the role of SVP of Global Sales, with a focus on growing the channel partnership ecosystem for FileCloud. FileCloud has announced the appointment of Leigh Bradford to the role of SVP of Global Sales. FileCloud is the world’s fastest-growing, hyper-secure file-sharing and content collaboration provider. Its solution provides organizations with secure file-sharing, sync, backup, and remote access, as well as unparalleled out-of-the-box compliance and data governance features.
Capchase “Pulse of SaaS” Report Shows Software-as-a-Service Startups Remain Resilient During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase “Pulse of SaaS” Report Shows Software-as-a-Service Startups Remain Resilient During Economic Uncertainty. Capchase, the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, today published its Pulse of SaaS report to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.The Pulse of SaaS Report found, when compared to the second half of 2021, SaaS companies were resilient despite the market downturn; however, performance differed significantly based on geography, funding stage and company size.
BlueBolt Named a Certified BigCommerce Agency Partner
Veteran digital agency partners with BigCommerce to deliver exceptional ecommerce experiences. BlueBolt, Inc. announced today it was named a BigCommerce Agency Partner. An award-winning, full service digital agency, BlueBolt further solidifies its ecommerce expertise with this key partnership. BlueBolt’s affiliation with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing...
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
Deloitte Names Shipfusion as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Shipfusion has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Shipfusion grew 365 % from 2018 to 2021. Shipfusion has been the technology and operational partner...
Bishop Fox Adds USD 46 Million to Series B Funding Round
Bishop Fox, a pioneer in continuous attack surface management, has continued to draw investors’ attention by securing an additional USD 46 million in growth funding, led by WestCap. In order to develop and market an attack surface management platform that automates the discovery and mitigation of security flaws, the...
Sopheon Expands Hiring in Key USA and UK Locations
Sopheon, the global leader in Innovation Management software and expertise, announced it has opportunities for software developers, expanding Sopheon’s presence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Bristol, UK. These operations are in addition to the existing Research & Development Center in Denver, Colorado. Today’s announcement is the direct result of Sopheon’s...
