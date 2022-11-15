Read full article on original website
NFL injury tracker Week 11: Lamar Jackson expected to play despite illness
Week 11 of the NFL season is here. With the Tennessee Titans’ win over the Green Bay Packers officially in the books, here’s what you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday. Lamar Jackson expected to play Sunday. Despite missing practice on Friday, Lamar Jackson is expected to...
Thursday Night Football: After Cowboys win, can the Packers salvage their season?
As the fourth quarter started last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 28-14. The Packers were 3-6, in danger of becoming irrelevant this season. For a team that was the NFC's No. 1 seed each of the past two seasons and had back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, having their playoff hopes practically end before Thanksgiving would have been shocking. The Packers came back and beat the Cowboys in overtime. That saved their season. For now.
Two kings: LeBron James and Derrick Henry show mutual admiration for each other
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, both "Kings" by their nicknames, are fans of one another. The Titans tweeted a snippet of James' new "Thursday Night Football" alternate stream titled “TNF in The Shop," where he saw Henry on the broadcast and sung his praises.
Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 11: Daniel Jones delivers in a big way
Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 11. Which will come to pass?. Dalton Del Don:Nico Collins saw 10 targets during his return last week, and Brandin Cooks continues to fall out of favor in Houston while missing practice Wednesday. Davis Mills plays far better at home, and Houston gets a Washington team traveling during a short week. The Commanders have ceded the second-most passing scores in the league but rank second against the run in DVOA, so it's a nice setup for volume passing from Houston. Assuming his groin issue is good to go Sunday, Collins finishes as a top-15 fantasy wideout.
Tom Brady's involvement with the FTX lawsuit, how vulnerable are the Philadelphia Eagles, & which teams should explore a rebuild?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein get to the bones of the cryptocurrency world on today’s pod after news broke that FTX may be facing legal consequences & many big name athlete-influencers, including Tom Brady, Steph Curry & Shaquille O’Neal were attached to that brand.
Bruce Arians reveals what he said to Marshon Lattimore right before Bucs-Saints brawl
Any NFL fan who has watched clips of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows he can be ... uh ... animated on the sideline. That trait got Arians in trouble in September, when the NFL had to warn Arians about his conduct after getting into an argument with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.
