Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 11. Which will come to pass?. Dalton Del Don:Nico Collins saw 10 targets during his return last week, and Brandin Cooks continues to fall out of favor in Houston while missing practice Wednesday. Davis Mills plays far better at home, and Houston gets a Washington team traveling during a short week. The Commanders have ceded the second-most passing scores in the league but rank second against the run in DVOA, so it's a nice setup for volume passing from Houston. Assuming his groin issue is good to go Sunday, Collins finishes as a top-15 fantasy wideout.

