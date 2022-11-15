ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI

Thursday Night Football: After Cowboys win, can the Packers salvage their season?

As the fourth quarter started last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 28-14. The Packers were 3-6, in danger of becoming irrelevant this season. For a team that was the NFC's No. 1 seed each of the past two seasons and had back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, having their playoff hopes practically end before Thanksgiving would have been shocking. The Packers came back and beat the Cowboys in overtime. That saved their season. For now.
GREEN BAY, WI
WPXI

Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 11: Daniel Jones delivers in a big way

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 11. Which will come to pass?. Dalton Del Don:Nico Collins saw 10 targets during his return last week, and Brandin Cooks continues to fall out of favor in Houston while missing practice Wednesday. Davis Mills plays far better at home, and Houston gets a Washington team traveling during a short week. The Commanders have ceded the second-most passing scores in the league but rank second against the run in DVOA, so it's a nice setup for volume passing from Houston. Assuming his groin issue is good to go Sunday, Collins finishes as a top-15 fantasy wideout.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI

Tom Brady's involvement with the FTX lawsuit, how vulnerable are the Philadelphia Eagles, & which teams should explore a rebuild?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein get to the bones of the cryptocurrency world on today’s pod after news broke that FTX may be facing legal consequences & many big name athlete-influencers, including Tom Brady, Steph Curry & Shaquille O’Neal were attached to that brand.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy