KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
PYMNTS

Amazon Turns to Price Cuts and Product Drops for Holiday Sales

Amazon will launch its 48 hours of Black Friday deals on Nov. 24 — Thanksgiving Day — while also making product drops before and after that time. The eCommerce giant will offer early deals before the main event begins as well as promotional offers that will extend beyond the 48-hour event, the company said Monday (Nov. 14) in a press release.
salestechstar.com

Consumer Spending Expected to Reach $125B on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022 Despite Inflation and Higher Interest Rates

Consumers are approaching the upcoming holiday shopping weekend with optimism, as the new ICSC Thanksgiving Weekend Intentions survey found that consumers plan to spend a total of $125B – a 10 percent increase over 2021, even with the holiday shopping season starting earlier this year than in previous years. On average, 89 percent of consumers expect to shop in the period beginning Thanksgiving Day and ending on Cyber Monday, despite concern around inflation and rising interest rates.
ETOnline.com

Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
AOL Corp

Walmart's Deals for Days 2022 starts soon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Early Black Friday deals officially kicked off following Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and Target’s competing Deal Days in October — and Walmart’s now joining in on the early savings. The retail giant’s annual Deal for Days event returns, but this time with a new twist: Starting Nov. 7, the Black Friday sale will be spread across three savings events beginning every remaining Monday in November — this will last through the week of Black Friday and will close out on Cyber Monday. Walmart is also bringing back Early Access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to access online deals seven hours before the sales event start at the beginning of the week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).

