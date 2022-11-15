Read full article on original website
Phoebe Bridgers' Christmas Song This Year Features Paul Mescal
There’s something about a sad Christmas song that can really get you into the holiday spirit. Maybe it’s the freeing release of having to be fake-cheery, or just a natural cycle of growing up, but more and more artists are embracing the bluer shades of the holidays with their wintery releases. The latest to drop one off is none other than Phoebe Bridgers, who pays homage to The Handsome Family’s 2000 track, “So Much Wine,” a Christmas song that’s barely a Christmas song at all — perhaps the best kind.
Taylor Swift Addressed The Ticketmaster Debacle: "It Really Pisses Me Off"
Taylor Swift is not pleased. A day after Ticketmaster officially cancelled the general sale for the singer’s greatly-anticipated Eras Tour due to “insufficient” inventory, the singer released her own statement addressing the whole debacle saying that she found it “excruciating” to watch it all go down.
Get Taylor Swift front row seats, or buy this instead
From 11,000 cans of Arizona Iced Tea to a wild European getaway, here's what you can still do with those unspent Taylor Swift concert funds.
Princess Diaries
It’s been 21 years since The Princess Diaries hit theaters, and there’s something that still holds up about the tale of surprise nepo baby Mia Thermopolis (that’s Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, royally), the nerdy San Francisco teen whose single mother-raised bohemian lifestyle is upended when she finds out she’s heir to the Genovian throne.
Tyson Ritter Rejects Your Ideas of Genre
We’re only 16 minutes into our coffee date when someone recognizes Tyson Ritter. It’s at that point, only about a third of the way into his iced herbal tea, that the All-American Rejects frontman is sheepishly approached by a guy in his mid-30s, girlfriend in tow. He’s wearing a shirt that says ‘Tiny Hot Topic Bitch,’ and just wants to tell Ritter that he’s a big fan.
Lindsay Lohan’s New Style Era Is Sweet Redemption
There’s nothing America loves more than a redemption arc. Any Lindsay Lohan fan can tell you that had a few things gone differently in her career, she’d be doing an Architectural Digest home tour and tastfully showing off her EGOT collection. Lohan is a tour de force when it comes to her craft — let me remind you that her stunning performance in The Parent Trap was her debut role, which still boggles the mind — and nothing feels more right than seeing her getting the top billing in movies again.
