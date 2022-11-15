There’s nothing America loves more than a redemption arc. Any Lindsay Lohan fan can tell you that had a few things gone differently in her career, she’d be doing an Architectural Digest home tour and tastfully showing off her EGOT collection. Lohan is a tour de force when it comes to her craft — let me remind you that her stunning performance in The Parent Trap was her debut role, which still boggles the mind — and nothing feels more right than seeing her getting the top billing in movies again.

1 DAY AGO