Switching to Foxit PDF Editor Provides $5 million in Net Present Value and an ROI of 284% Over Three Years, According to Independent Study

OnProcess announces Agora DSI™ – a software management tool that provides deep new levels of actionable insight across the service supply chain
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OnProcess, a global pioneer powering the world’s circular service supply chains, announced today the early-access release of its new analytics and intelligent orchestration tool - Agora DSI™. Agora DSI (short for Dynamic Service Insight) provides a unique and connected view across the lifecycle of a service part. It helps businesses gain valuable insight across the planning, delivery and recovery stages of the service supply chain, highlighting potential issues to be resolved before they become critical. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005121/en/ Agora DSI seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructure, captures valuable information, and provides valuable insights, all in a single, easy-to-use application. (Photo: Business Wire)
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
FTX Group has secured just $740 million in crypto that it hopes to recover in bankruptcy after holding more than $5 billion before its collapse
"The Debtors have located and secured only a fraction of the digital assets of the FTX Group that they hope to recover in these Chapter 11 Cases."
salestechstar.com
90% Of Companies Lose Potential Customers During the Digital Onboarding Process, According To ABBYY State of Intelligent Automation Report Q4-2022
Engagement and customer experience make up 52% of the reasons customers leave in the first 90 days. Respondents believe if the abandonment rate was reduced by 50%, it would increase customer acquisition by 29% and increase revenue by 26%. More than a third (34%) still plan to include human interaction...
salestechstar.com
Loopio Announces Partnership and Integration With Door to Streamline Due Diligence Process
Loopio, the leading response management platform, has announced its partnership with Door, the online platform that digitizes the exchange of due diligence between asset managers and research teams. This integration will allow asset managers to answer due diligence questionnaires (DDQ) quickly, accurately, and collaboratively. An increasing demand for companies to...
Nexa3D Ultrafast Technology Enables Same Day Manufacturing by Quickparts
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast industrial polymer 3D printers, today announced that its resin-based additive solutions have been adopted by the global on-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, to enable industry-leading turn times for 3D printing services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005202/en/ On-demand manufacturing service provider, Quickparts, adds Nexa3D ultrafast 3D printing technology to its Express Service offering. (Graphic: Business Wire) Launching first in the United States with Europe following in early 2023, Quickparts Express Service delivers custom parts printed on the NXE 400Pro and XiP 3D printers, utilizing engineering-grade materials ideal for both prototyping and low-volume manufacturing applications, in as fast as same-day.
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
salestechstar.com
Bolt Announces Quick Checkout for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source Users
Seamless checkout integration enables Adobe Commerce merchants to drive conversion and unlock additional revenue. Bolt, a leading checkout technology company announced Quick Checkout is now available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users. Quick Checkout allows Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users to add mobile-friendly, passwordless checkout experiences so they can streamline the checkout for shoppers. Solution integrators can also now offer their ecommerce clients a stress-free checkout offering that can be implemented in less than an hour, with no custom coding needed.
Sakuu Partners with LiCAP Technologies for Electrode Supply for Solid-State Batteries
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Sakuu, innovator of Swift Print™ solid-state battery technology, today announces that it has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LiCAP Technologies, Inc. (“LiCAP”) a leader in sustainable and scalable electrode coating solutions. Under the MOU, the two companies will partner to establish best practices for end-to-end development and the reliable commercial supply of premium electrodes for Sakuu’s additive manufactured (AM) solid-state battery technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005316/en/ Sakuu announces supplier partnership with LiCAP Technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Think You Know How to Spot a Scam? New Visa Report Finds That Even Savvy Consumers Get Tripped Up by the Language of Fraud
‘Winning,’ ‘free gift,’ ‘exclusive deal,’ ‘act now’ are among top language traps cited in Visa’s ‘Fraudulese: The Language of Fraud’ report. It’s not your imagination. Digital scams are everywhere in our daily lives. And as the holiday season approaches, fraudsters are counting on you to let your guard down and take the bait. Whether in the workplace or on the go, we’re peppered by phone, text and email with offers for “free gifts” and traps to “act now” to supply personal information before a vital service gets cut off. And this barrage of “fraudulese” is working.
salestechstar.com
Capchase “Pulse of SaaS” Report Shows Software-as-a-Service Startups Remain Resilient During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase “Pulse of SaaS” Report Shows Software-as-a-Service Startups Remain Resilient During Economic Uncertainty. Capchase, the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, today published its Pulse of SaaS report to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.The Pulse of SaaS Report found, when compared to the second half of 2021, SaaS companies were resilient despite the market downturn; however, performance differed significantly based on geography, funding stage and company size.
salestechstar.com
Navisite President and Chief Transformation Officer Wins 2022 Stevie Award for Women in Business
Gina Murphy wins a Silver Stevie® for Female Executive of the Year. Navisite announced that President and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Gina Murphy has received a Silver Stevie® for “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 employees” in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This is the second year Gina has received a Stevie Award for Women in Business, having earned a bronze award in 2021.
salestechstar.com
Greenscreens.ai Announces Series A Funding Round With Tiger Global
Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform that delivers short-term predictive freight market pricing, announced a $5 million Series A investment from existing investor Tiger Global. The Series A announcement comes just 10 months after Greenscreens.ai’s Seed Round, which allowed the company to increase ARR by over 500% year to-date and...
salestechstar.com
Pax8 Ranked 131 on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Tech Company Attributes 1,122% Revenue Growth to People and Culture. Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, announced it ranked 131 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Pax8 grew by 1,122% during this period.
salestechstar.com
BoostSecurity Exits Stealth with $12M in Seed Funding to Build Trust into the Software Supply Chain
Serial entrepreneurs and industry veterans build developer-first automation platform to empower developers to secure software supply chains and ship secure code, at DevOps velocity. BoostSecurity, the developer-first, zero friction DevSecOps automation platform that builds trust into every step of the software supply chain, has emerged from stealth with $12 million...
monday.com’s Latest Data Report Finds 64% of IT Decision Makers Across Regions Plan to Increase Software Budgets In 2023
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report where they surveyed IT decision-makers from the U.S., U.K., and Australia (AU) to learn how IT teams globally are approaching their work, IT spend, and software decisions. Together with these insights, monday.com is also hiring a Global IT executive of their own in newly appointed Chief Information Officer Tsafrir Ezra, hired to spearhead data management across the entire organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005127/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Global Trend of Origin-Based Rating Creates Major Revenue Opportunities for Network Service Providers
What’s the News: Dozens of countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa have implemented origin-based rating (OBR), which uses both the origination location and the termination destination of a voice call to determine the correct amount to charge. Network Service Providers may also add surcharges and penalties if the call’s identification information is inaccurate or invalid.
salestechstar.com
Oomnitza Survey Reveals Over a Quarter of Enterprises Lose More than 10% of Their Technology Assets When Offboarding Workers
With Half of Senior IT Professionals Doubting Their Current Capabilities, New Research Confirms the Need to Enhance Automated Offboarding Processes. Oomnitza, the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced a new survey, “The 2022 State of Offboarding Process Automation Report.” The research, conducted by YouGov, found that nearly half of IT leaders expressed doubt about their company’s ability to effectively automate the onboarding and offboarding of workers across business units and siloed IT systems.
salestechstar.com
Barracuda Strengthens Channel Leadership Team With Appointment Of Jason Beal as VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems
Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions announced Jason Beal as its new Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems. Beal brings more than 20 years of channel leadership experience, with a focus on channel ecosystem launch, and development and expansion in cybersecurity businesses. At Barracuda, Beal will lead global channel strategy and development with a strong focus on driving growth across the Barracuda global partner ecosystem. In this new role, Beal will also help Barracuda partners further capture opportunities in the market with its innovative technology solutions.
salestechstar.com
How Sales Teams Can Enhance Their Email Outreach Experience
Cold calling and email prospecting still remain two of the reliable and popular channels for B2B sales teams to fall back on, to drive their sales pipeline and overall sales success. With the number of growing digital channels today, in a hybrid selling environment, it is crucial to not only double down on only the ‘’most efficient’’ channels based on where your target prospects are most active, but to also optimize internal processes, metrics-assessments systems and outreach practices to streamline efforts and boost potential ROI from your chosen channels.
