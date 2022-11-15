Read full article on original website
csengineermag.com
TestEquity Expands Selection of Senasys Switching Products
TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that they will expand their selection of Senasys switches, sensors, and industrial controls. “Senasys manufactures the products that ultimately determine whether or not a design works,” said Scott Maclin, VP Product Management at...
salestechstar.com
Pricefx Closes Five New Wholesale Distribution Customers with SAP
The CX cloud pricing optimization solution is an SAP endorsed app. Pricefx, a global leader in cloud-native pricing software, announced it has signed five new wholesale distribution customers. These customers, including U.S. natural food distributor KeHE, selected Pricefx’s SAP endorsed app to help them deliver a better customer experience, improve margins and maximize their ERP investment.
salestechstar.com
Global Trend of Origin-Based Rating Creates Major Revenue Opportunities for Network Service Providers
What’s the News: Dozens of countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa have implemented origin-based rating (OBR), which uses both the origination location and the termination destination of a voice call to determine the correct amount to charge. Network Service Providers may also add surcharges and penalties if the call’s identification information is inaccurate or invalid.
salestechstar.com
One Network Enterprises Named a Leader in Analyst Report on Collaborative Supply Networks
Report evaluates top vendors on 25 criteria, and acknowledges One Network’s current offering’s strengths in synchronization of master data, connectivity, network value and waste reduction, supply network optimization, and architecture. One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global leader of intelligent control towers and the AI-driven Digital Supply Chain Network™,...
salestechstar.com
Loopio Announces Partnership and Integration With Door to Streamline Due Diligence Process
Loopio, the leading response management platform, has announced its partnership with Door, the online platform that digitizes the exchange of due diligence between asset managers and research teams. This integration will allow asset managers to answer due diligence questionnaires (DDQ) quickly, accurately, and collaboratively. An increasing demand for companies to...
fashionunited.com
LVMH accelerates data contribution to its businesses to drive development
Data analytics has long been powering the fashion industry, from entire algorithms to predict sales, like at fast fashion giant Shein, to augmenting customer experience with personalised offers. Luxury group LVMH has been expanding its use of data for over three years, partnering with Kaggle Days, an international competition for...
zycrypto.com
Metaverse Market Size to Grow by $107.06 Billion by 2027, Asia Pacific Region to Lead – Report
The global metaverse market share is set to increase by $107.06 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to a report by leading global research firm Technavio Research. The report, which draws its analysis from five regions including North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa further projects the market’s Year-Over-Year growth rate to hit 20.59% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific, which is the fastest-growing region in the metaverse sector is expected to continue leading by 32% share in the global metaverse market in the next five years.
salestechstar.com
Gong Partners with Snowflake to Help Customers Optimize Revenue Performance
Integration enables revenue teams to make smarter, faster decisions. Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, announced a new integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that enables companies to securely combine customer conversation and activity data from Gong’s Reality Platform with other datasets in their Snowflake instance to provide customer-facing teams with a complete picture of revenue performance and health. By adding unfiltered, AI-enriched customer data to business analytics, revenue leaders can unlock more insights to make smarter, faster decisions for winning outcomes.
salestechstar.com
Ivanti Appoints Sempre Solucions to Deliver Service Management and Digital Workplace Solutions Across Benelux
Sempre Solucions, a Dutch based consultancy company specialized in Digital Transformation, announced a partnership with Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge . The partnership announcement follows Ivanti’s continued expansion into the ITSM, Digital Workspace and...
A reimagining of the global economic order could mean supply chains that are shorter and ‘more regional,’ McKinsey says in a new report
Cargo ships load and unload containers at a shipping port in China. Over the last two years there’s been a shift in trade due to battered supply chains amid the pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. The disruption has prompted speculation that trade will, in the future, be less global, thereby making the world less connected.
salestechstar.com
Balance Launches Shopify Integration to Provide Self-Serve Payments to US B2B Merchants
Balance, the only B2B checkout experience with real-time net terms and multiple payment methods, will support Shopify’s B2B eCommerce expansion. Balance, the leader in B2B eCommerce payments, announced a partnership integration with Shopify Inc., a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. This integration comes just months after Shopify announced its new B2B offering in June. Shopify’s goal is to enable an easy-to-use buying experience from a single platform for both consumers and wholesale customers alike. Balance will make this possible via a payment experience customized specifically to B2B, providing the same ease and convenience as B2C. The Balance app will enable B2B merchants to offer their customers the option to defer payment by up to 60 days, and pay via multiple payment methods from ACH to credit card or check.
salestechstar.com
FileCloud Announces Expansion of Sales Organization and Appointment of Leigh Bradford as SVP of Global Sales
We are excited to announce that Leigh Bradford is now stepping into the role of SVP of Global Sales, with a focus on growing the channel partnership ecosystem for FileCloud. FileCloud has announced the appointment of Leigh Bradford to the role of SVP of Global Sales. FileCloud is the world’s fastest-growing, hyper-secure file-sharing and content collaboration provider. Its solution provides organizations with secure file-sharing, sync, backup, and remote access, as well as unparalleled out-of-the-box compliance and data governance features.
salestechstar.com
ItsaCheckmate launches Marketplace, a next-generation open API platform
Marketplace is a ground-breaking technology distribution platform allowing the hospitality industry to rapidly deploy and scale new digital ordering solutions. ItsaCheckmate, the center of a restaurant’s digital ordering business, announces Marketplace, a platform that allows innovators and startups to build a single integration that instantly provides them with access to over 50 different point-of-sale systems and 20,000 restaurant locations globally.
salestechstar.com
Branden Irvine Joins sbLiftOff as Director of Sales and Marketing
SbLiftOff, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving government contracting and founder-led businesses, announced today that senior marketer and Army veteran Branden Irvine has joined its leadership team as Director of Sales and Marketing. “sbLiftOff seeks exceptional people who are dedicated to honoring the values GovCon owners hold dear,” says...
salestechstar.com
G&A Partners Welcomes Mary Beth Carroll as VP of Sales Enablement
G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), announced the appointment of Mary Beth Carroll as vice president of sales enablement. Carroll, who holds a business degree, began her sales career more than 30 years ago as a sales representative. Eventually, she became a top sales enablement leader, dedicated to supporting and enhancing company culture and success. Based in the Minneapolis area, Carroll brings nearly 10 years of experience in sales training specifically within the PEO industry.
salestechstar.com
Hiya Launches the First-Ever Personalized Call Protection Solution to Stop Spam and Fraud
New Personal AI solution provides the industry’s most advanced call protection solution for more than 100 million users in North America. Hiya, the leading voice security platform, announced Personal AI, a powerful new capability for protecting users from being defrauded and annoyed by spam calls, is now live on the Hiya network. Personal AI augments Hiya Protect to be nearly twice as effective as other call protection solutions against the constantly-evolving tactics used by phone spam and fraudsters.
salestechstar.com
Qualtrics Research: Digital Experience Leaders Expect Digital Revenue to Grow in 2023
New State of Digital Experience Report from Qualtrics illuminates strategic priorities and pain points for digital experience leaders. Digital Experience leaders ranked generating revenue as their top priority for their digital experience programs above other key metrics like customer satisfaction or content engagement. Despite recession fears, 85% think digital revenue...
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
salestechstar.com
Data Analytics Company Zuar Sponsors Gong Event, Provides New Analytics Opportunities to Gong Customers
Business intelligence provider, Zuar, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Gong’s upcoming virtual event, Celebrate Beyond, on November 15th. This one-day event will provide learning opportunities for revenue professionals around the globe and will highlight how Gong, the Revenue Intelligence leader, empowers revenue teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets, customer interactions.
salestechstar.com
Bolt Announces Quick Checkout for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source Users
Seamless checkout integration enables Adobe Commerce merchants to drive conversion and unlock additional revenue. Bolt, a leading checkout technology company announced Quick Checkout is now available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users. Quick Checkout allows Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users to add mobile-friendly, passwordless checkout experiences so they can streamline the checkout for shoppers. Solution integrators can also now offer their ecommerce clients a stress-free checkout offering that can be implemented in less than an hour, with no custom coding needed.
