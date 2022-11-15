Read full article on original website
Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 11: Daniel Jones delivers in a big way
Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 11. Which will come to pass?. Dalton Del Don:Nico Collins saw 10 targets during his return last week, and Brandin Cooks continues to fall out of favor in Houston while missing practice Wednesday. Davis Mills plays far better at home, and Houston gets a Washington team traveling during a short week. The Commanders have ceded the second-most passing scores in the league but rank second against the run in DVOA, so it's a nice setup for volume passing from Houston. Assuming his groin issue is good to go Sunday, Collins finishes as a top-15 fantasy wideout.
Two kings: LeBron James and Derrick Henry show mutual admiration for each other
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, both "Kings" by their nicknames, are fans of one another. The Titans tweeted a snippet of James' new "Thursday Night Football" alternate stream titled “TNF in The Shop," where he saw Henry on the broadcast and sung his praises.
College Football Race for the Case Week 12: the major Pac-12 showdowns, Wyoming in the limelight & a small sample Heisman marathon runner
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde and SI's Ross Dellenger analyze and pick the best Week 12 college football games against the spread on this week's edition of Race for the Case. Before the picks are made the pod determines whether there are any possible upsets that could be taking place against the CFP hopefuls. The #7 ranked USC Trojans and the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins will battle it out at the Rose Bowl this Saturday while the Mountain West conference will be having a showdown of its own between Boise State and Wyoming. News broke of a legendary marathon runner in China that completes races while smoking cigarettes so the show takes a dive into his status in racing history. It wouldn't be the Race for the Case without the games so the pod picks between the #22 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys @ the Oklahoma Sooners, the Boise State Broncos @ the Wyoming Cowboys, the Iowa Hawkeyes @ the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the #7 ranked USC Trojans @ the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins, the #10 ranked Utah Utes @ the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks & as always the fellas give their locks of the week.
Justin Jefferson is a threat. But Cowboys expect even bigger problem from Vikings
FRISCO, Texas — The most embarrassing run, perhaps, was Aaron Jones’ touchdown. The Packers faced second-and-5, the game tied at 7 with 1:48 to play in the second quarter. Dallas’ left defensive end and interior lineman traded gaps, but wires crossed on the right side. Suddenly, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna were attacking the same gap.
Thursday Night Football: After Cowboys win, can the Packers salvage their season?
As the fourth quarter started last Sunday, the Green Bay Packers trailed the Dallas Cowboys 28-14. The Packers were 3-6, in danger of becoming irrelevant this season. For a team that was the NFC's No. 1 seed each of the past two seasons and had back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, having their playoff hopes practically end before Thanksgiving would have been shocking. The Packers came back and beat the Cowboys in overtime. That saved their season. For now.
Fantasy Basketball: Rookie checkup one month into the NBA season
Now that we’re almost exactly one month into the 2022-23 NBA season, we have enough of a sample to draw some meaningful conclusions. At this point, most teams have played at least 13 games, so more than 15% of the season is in the rearview. While it’s still too early to make sweeping claims about the long-term future of the 2022 NBA Draft class, we at least have a grasp of what fantasy managers should expect going forward.
Bruce Arians reveals what he said to Marshon Lattimore right before Bucs-Saints brawl
Any NFL fan who has watched clips of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows he can be ... uh ... animated on the sideline. That trait got Arians in trouble in September, when the NFL had to warn Arians about his conduct after getting into an argument with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore.
