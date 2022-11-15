Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde and SI's Ross Dellenger analyze and pick the best Week 12 college football games against the spread on this week's edition of Race for the Case. Before the picks are made the pod determines whether there are any possible upsets that could be taking place against the CFP hopefuls. The #7 ranked USC Trojans and the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins will battle it out at the Rose Bowl this Saturday while the Mountain West conference will be having a showdown of its own between Boise State and Wyoming. News broke of a legendary marathon runner in China that completes races while smoking cigarettes so the show takes a dive into his status in racing history. It wouldn't be the Race for the Case without the games so the pod picks between the #22 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys @ the Oklahoma Sooners, the Boise State Broncos @ the Wyoming Cowboys, the Iowa Hawkeyes @ the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the #7 ranked USC Trojans @ the #16 ranked UCLA Bruins, the #10 ranked Utah Utes @ the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks & as always the fellas give their locks of the week.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO