kvrr.com
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
kvrr.com
Commission Wants DOJ To Investigate Netterville Shooting as City Releases Report
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some members at the Fargo Human Rights Commission are calling for Shane Netterville’s case to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. Netterville was shot and killed by Fargo police officer Adam O’Brien in south Fargo on July 8. After OneFargo activist...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
kfgo.com
Several Moorhead fire dept. officers raise concerns with two candidates for fire chief
MOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates, claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Dept. captains and a battalion chief say they would not be comfortable with Interim Chief Jeff Wallin and Battalion Chief David Conrad leading the fire department.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
gowatertown.net
Moorhead, Minnesota bar-restaurant closing because it can’t find employees
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) — Labor shortages are to blame for another business shutting down in the Fargo-Moorhead area. In a social media post, JL Beers announced that its Moorhead location along Highway 10 will be permanently closed after Sunday. The same location, which has been in operation for 11...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
newsdakota.com
Essentia Health Valley City Welcomes Family Medicine Specialist
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Essentia) – Sarah Hansen, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine, is excited to join the Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic. “I chose Essentia Health because it felt like I was at home,” she said. “I had such a great clinical...
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
kfgo.com
Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
kvrr.com
Fargo city officials want to improve quality of life downtown
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City officials are deciding how to add more green spaces, bike lanes and better parking in downtown Fargo. “I think our challenge now is to meet the demands of how many people we have downtown and how we integrate that with the residents. I think, the next part of the focus will be, ‘Let’s look at the community that is downtown and try to see what we can do to enhance that experience,'” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
