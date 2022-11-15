Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO
Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
Phys.org
Corporate duty waivers limit organic company growth and innovation, with R&D investment falling by nearly one fifth
Research co-authored by Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) shows that larger public companies suffer from loss of innovation and lower share price value when managers are permitted to make decisions in their own self-interest rather than that of the organization. The study, by Anh Tran, Professor of Finance and Academic...
TechCrunch
Fiat Ventures, with $25M for first fund, brings ‘insider’ approach to investing in early-stage fintechs
The early-stage VC firm started in 2021 is now armed with $25 million in capital commitments to close its first fund; the partners are targeting financial services and financial technology startups building for the 90% of Americans who don’t already have enough savings or don’t know how to start managing what they do have.
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
geekwire.com
Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees
As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
geekwire.com
Amazon Web Services launches accelerator that focuses on the healthcare workforce
Amazon Web Services is launching a four-week accelerator program for 20 global startups working on digital solutions for the healthcare workforce, including training, retention and deployment. Selected startups will receive up to $25,000 in AWS computing credits, training, mentoring and other support. The new AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohort builds on...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup has a climate friendly solution to the sticky problem of petroleum-based adhesives
Every year, billions of packages are shipped in the U.S. alone. While Amazon and others are trying to shrink the size and environmental footprint of the boxes and mailers being used, one sticky challenge to solve is the shipping labels plastered on each item. The labels typically use glues that are petroleum-based and not biodegradable.
monday.com’s Latest Data Report Finds 64% of IT Decision Makers Across Regions Plan to Increase Software Budgets In 2023
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report where they surveyed IT decision-makers from the U.S., U.K., and Australia (AU) to learn how IT teams globally are approaching their work, IT spend, and software decisions. Together with these insights, monday.com is also hiring a Global IT executive of their own in newly appointed Chief Information Officer Tsafrir Ezra, hired to spearhead data management across the entire organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005127/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com
With new CEO, Textile Exchange looks to accelerate impact
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Textile Exchange founder La Rhea Pepper is stepping down as CEO, effective January 2023, and will be succeeded by Claire Bergkamp, who has been COO since 2020, when she joined the organisation from her longtime post heading sustainability at Stella McCartney.
BearingPoint’s Digital Leaders Study 2022 Outlines What it Takes to Be a Digital Leader, and to Win in What Is a Very Competitive and Uncertain Environment
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- BearingPoint’s recent study, Digital Leaders 2022, identifies the most successful digital organizations and the common characteristics which lead to their success. The management and technology consultancy found that digital-leading companies focus on the following key themes: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006187/en/ BearingPoint’s Digital Leaders Study 2022 outlines what it takes to be a digital leader, and to win in what is a very competitive and uncertain environment (Graphic: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs
The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
TechCrunch
Terzo lands $16M to extract key data from contracts
Challenges around contract governance have fueled the rise of startups like Icertis, which recently secured $150 million at a $3.2 billion valuation to build out its contracting tools. LinkSquares in April landed $100 million for its AI-powered contract analysis platform, while ContractPodAi, a close competitor, has raised tens of millions to digitize contract reviews.
monday.com’s Latest Study Reveals That 55% of Business Leaders in UK Plan to Increase Software Budgets in 2023
monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying UK IT decision makers on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software decisions. The report, created in partnership with independent research company RepData LLC, found that IT teams in the UK and across the world are most focused on finding software that increases organisational efficiency, and they’re willing to consolidate their tech stacks to create a more productive workplace. Together with these insights,...
Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report
U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
TechCrunch
Elephantech wants to create circuit boards that are kinder to the environment
Still, there are more environmentally friendly ways of producing PCBs, including additive manufacturing processes that use inkjet and laser printing, while fully biodegradable PCBs are also on the horizon. To get its slice of $90 billion PCB manufacturing pie, Tokyo-based startup Elephantech has developed an eco-friendly PCB called P-Flex, using...
geekwire.com
Defense Innovation Unit explores Pacific Northwest’s national security tech frontier
If space is the next frontier for national security, then the Pacific Northwest may well be the new frontier for that next frontier. That’s the word from Steve “Bucky” Butow, an Air Force brigadier general who is now director of the space portfolio at the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit.
geekwire.com
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
geekwire.com
Lockheed Martin teams up with Microsoft on classified cloud services for Pentagon
Lockheed Martin and Microsoft say they’re deepening their strategic relationship to help power the next generation of computing and communications technology for the Department of Defense. Cloud-based services play a key role in that relationship. Under the terms of an agreement announced this week, Lockheed Martin will become the...
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
