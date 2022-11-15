ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO

Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
TechCrunch

Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact

Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
geekwire.com

Amazon devices chief Dave Limp addresses layoffs in memo to employees

As Amazon has started the process of laying off employees from its corporate and tech workforce this week, one senior executive appears to be among the first to address the cuts publicly. In a memo Wednesday morning posted to Amazon’s blog, Dave Limp, head of Amazon devices and services, said...
geekwire.com

Amazon Web Services launches accelerator that focuses on the healthcare workforce

Amazon Web Services is launching a four-week accelerator program for 20 global startups working on digital solutions for the healthcare workforce, including training, retention and deployment. Selected startups will receive up to $25,000 in AWS computing credits, training, mentoring and other support. The new AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohort builds on...
The Associated Press

monday.com’s Latest Data Report Finds 64% of IT Decision Makers Across Regions Plan to Increase Software Budgets In 2023

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report where they surveyed IT decision-makers from the U.S., U.K., and Australia (AU) to learn how IT teams globally are approaching their work, IT spend, and software decisions. Together with these insights, monday.com is also hiring a Global IT executive of their own in newly appointed Chief Information Officer Tsafrir Ezra, hired to spearhead data management across the entire organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005127/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com

With new CEO, Textile Exchange looks to accelerate impact

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Textile Exchange founder La Rhea Pepper is stepping down as CEO, effective January 2023, and will be succeeded by Claire Bergkamp, who has been COO since 2020, when she joined the organisation from her longtime post heading sustainability at Stella McCartney.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

BearingPoint’s Digital Leaders Study 2022 Outlines What it Takes to Be a Digital Leader, and to Win in What Is a Very Competitive and Uncertain Environment

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- BearingPoint’s recent study, Digital Leaders 2022, identifies the most successful digital organizations and the common characteristics which lead to their success. The management and technology consultancy found that digital-leading companies focus on the following key themes: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006187/en/ BearingPoint’s Digital Leaders Study 2022 outlines what it takes to be a digital leader, and to win in what is a very competitive and uncertain environment (Graphic: Business Wire)
geekwire.com

At Amazon HQ in Seattle, employees share mixed emotions about company layoffs

The Banana Stand, Spheres, restaurants, food trucks and mini dog park were all bustling on and around Amazon’s headquarters campus in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. As employees ventured out during the sunny lunchtime hour, the only cloud hanging over the company’s office towers was the layoffs being conducted inside.
SEATTLE, WA
TechCrunch

Terzo lands $16M to extract key data from contracts

Challenges around contract governance have fueled the rise of startups like Icertis, which recently secured $150 million at a $3.2 billion valuation to build out its contracting tools. LinkSquares in April landed $100 million for its AI-powered contract analysis platform, while ContractPodAi, a close competitor, has raised tens of millions to digitize contract reviews.
The Associated Press

monday.com’s Latest Study Reveals That 55% of Business Leaders in UK Plan to Increase Software Budgets in 2023

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying UK IT decision makers on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software decisions. The report, created in partnership with independent research company RepData LLC, found that IT teams in the UK and across the world are most focused on finding software that increases organisational efficiency, and they’re willing to consolidate their tech stacks to create a more productive workplace. Together with these insights,...
The Associated Press

Weave Ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005315/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
UTAH STATE
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
TechCrunch

Elephantech wants to create circuit boards that are kinder to the environment

Still, there are more environmentally friendly ways of producing PCBs, including additive manufacturing processes that use inkjet and laser printing, while fully biodegradable PCBs are also on the horizon. To get its slice of $90 billion PCB manufacturing pie, Tokyo-based startup Elephantech has developed an eco-friendly PCB called P-Flex, using...
geekwire.com

Lockheed Martin teams up with Microsoft on classified cloud services for Pentagon

Lockheed Martin and Microsoft say they’re deepening their strategic relationship to help power the next generation of computing and communications technology for the Department of Defense. Cloud-based services play a key role in that relationship. Under the terms of an agreement announced this week, Lockheed Martin will become the...
The Associated Press

Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV

