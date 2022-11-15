Read full article on original website
Related
$4,800 in cash taken from ATM at American Legion Post in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
WIBW
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
Riley County Arrest Report November 18
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ROBERT LEE GRIMES, 30, Manhattan, Stalking; Intimate conduct causing fear to person or family; Harass by telecom device; Phone call with intent to abuse/threaten/harass; Bond $6,000.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital Friday morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after one person arrived at a Topeka hospital early Friday morning with a gunshot wound. 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area around 3 a.m. on November 18. About 40 minutes later, Topeka Police confirmed a person had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They said the person’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 11/17/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on November 16, 2022, around 2:30 p.m. A 21-year-old woman was listed as the victim and a 20-year-old man known to her was listed as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
Fort Riley firefighters respond to a structure fire
Director of Public Affairs, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office. At 5:13 a.m., Wednesday, Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to an on-post residential home for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a duplex fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. None of the duplex occupants were injured.
1350kman.com
Fire causes $30K in damage to Riley home
No injuries were reported after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Riley. Firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to 604 Walnut Street after residents in the home reported issues with their electricity. A fire was located in the attic of the home and quickly brought under control. The home’s occupants got out safely, but the fire caused about $30,000 in estimated damage.
WIBW
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
1350kman.com
Local seniors celebrate Thanksgiving at RC Seniors’ Service Center
The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center was full of smiling, festive faces for their annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers served up plates full of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, and pumpkin pie while the Center Singers sang some holiday tunes. RCSSC Director Liz Nelson had many thanks to give for...
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor in Junction City
Two quilts of valor were presented Tuesday to Vietnam Veteran Jackie McDonald and Iraq Veteran Anthony Gibson. According to Phyllis Fitzgerald the day was extra special. Soldiers from 1st of the 16th Infantry were doing a community service project and attended the event. Donna Martinson and Montika Allen-Atkinson were two...
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
WIBW
Request for murder affidavit denied, document sealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has been denied a request to view the arrest affidavit for Bruce Holloway, the man accused of murdering Keith Gaylord Jr. Holloway has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 30 shooting death of Gaylord at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Court told us...
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
KVOE
Emporia Police investigating copper theft from local business
Emporia Police are investigating a reported copper theft from a downtown Emporia address. Officers took a burglary and criminal trespass report at 301 Market early Sunday evening, although the alleged incident could have happened Saturday night or earlier in the day Sunday. Early indications are about $6,500 in copper was stolen.
1350kman.com
In Focus 11/18/22 – Riley County Extension, Seniors Service Center, Manhattan Optimist Tree Sales
Friday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from Riley County Research and Extension, the Riley County Seniors Service Center and the Manhattan Optimist Club. Extension Horticulture Agent Gregg Eyestone opened the program, discussing the Extension Master Gardener graduation happening Friday night as well as some tips for fall gardening.
Kansas sheriff rescues deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A lucky buck got a second chance after being rescued from a sticky situation with the help of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant Zack Shafer with the sheriff’s office told KSNT they were contacted by animal control around 2:30 p.m. by a local homeowner who saw a deer was stuck […]
WIBW
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2006 rape of family member in Topeka
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday the sentencing of Efrain Garcia-Castillo, in relation to the 2006 sexual abuse of a minor in Topeka. On July 18, 2006, law enforcement was called to Stormont Vail hospital for a report that a 12-year-old girl...
Search finds meth, marijuana at home of Kansas felon
MORRIS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. On Nov. 10, police executed a search warrant at 124 South 4th Street in Council Grove, according to a media release from police. Officers found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and arrested 61-year-old Scott A. Berry. In addition to the requested drug charges, additional charges are expected, according to police. The Morris County Sheriff's office assisted with the search and arrest.
Comments / 0