Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
foodgressing.com
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA
The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses
San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
New film 'Freaky Tales' being shot in Oakland through January; Film sets impact small businesses
Late Night Video isn't a new store in downtown Oakland near the Fox Theater. It's fake. Welcome to the set of "Freaky Tales," a new movie being filmed with the City of Oakland as its backdrop.
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
pioneerpublishers.com
It all started around Ruth Galindo’s kitchen table and 52 years later Concord History Museum opens
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 18, 2022) — When a group of long-time Concord residents started the Concord Historical Society in 1970, they had two spaces to choose from for their meetings…the kitchen table or the living room of Ruth Galindo’s landmark Concord home. Now, 52 years later, the...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack
A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
CBS News
Food for Bay Area Families: Redwood Empire Food Bank, Santa Rosa
As Bay Area food banks are hard at work ahead of the holidays, they're not just providing food , they're providing hope. Reed Cowan is highlights the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa where families can find a safe space free of judgment.
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
richmondstandard.com
‘Magic Drive’ benefiting homeless held in honor of slain Richmond teen
It’s said that Jammerrei’a “JMac” Frazier was magic on the basketball court, and today, the family of the murdered Richmond teen is spreading some magic in his honor by hosting the “1st Annual Magic Drive” to help people facing homelessness. The Magic Drive, which...
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
sfstandard.com
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars to Headline Upcoming SF Comedy Festival
Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will be joined by Jane Lynch of Glee when SF Sketchfest returns to the city in early 2023. The three Emmy award-winning actors will reunite for a screening and panel to toast the 20th anniversary of the beloved mockumentary A Mighty Wind. The annual comedy festival announced a slate of additional shows yesterday, the same day tickets went on sale.
pioneerpublishers.com
Give stone fruit, citrus trees some love this fall
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 16, 2022) — Folks who grow stone fruit trees should have copper fungicide and dormant spray on hand in the fall to prevent peach leaf curl. Administer the first application of fungicide to peach, nectarine, apricot and plum trees around Thanksgiving, once the foliage has fallen.
