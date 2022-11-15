ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

foodgressing.com

The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA

The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
VALLEJO, CA
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Scary San Francisco Haunted Houses

San Francisco is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and history. It is also famous for its several haunted houses. These haunted locations have a lot of history to them. While some of it may be a myth, it is nevertheless true that these locations make for interesting tourist spots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area

REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning.  "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net.  It worked....
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco

England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack

A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
ANTIOCH, CA
srhsoffleash.org

From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend

Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars to Headline Upcoming SF Comedy Festival

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will be joined by Jane Lynch of Glee when SF Sketchfest returns to the city in early 2023. The three Emmy award-winning actors will reunite for a screening and panel to toast the 20th anniversary of the beloved mockumentary A Mighty Wind. The annual comedy festival announced a slate of additional shows yesterday, the same day tickets went on sale.
pioneerpublishers.com

Give stone fruit, citrus trees some love this fall

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 16, 2022) — Folks who grow stone fruit trees should have copper fungicide and dormant spray on hand in the fall to prevent peach leaf curl. Administer the first application of fungicide to peach, nectarine, apricot and plum trees around Thanksgiving, once the foliage has fallen.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

