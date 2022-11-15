ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Body found after apartment building explosion in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire & EMS announced Thursday that they found a dead body on the grounds of the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County where an explosion displaced several families. Gaithersburg police are not looking into the fire that sent almost a dozen to the hospital as a possible criminal investigation. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is at the scene with the latest.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital

A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after another man opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident

At least twelve people - including four children - were injured in a massive explosion that tore through a Maryland apartment complex with some of its residents still trapped inside in what is being called a 'mass casualty situation.'. The two-alarm fire ripped through a structure at 800 block of...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into shooting near Northwest DC school

WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. a school resource officer responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby

WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”

Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

How to help residents impacted by Gaithersburg apartment explosion

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A fire, explosion, and structural collapse at a Gaithersburg apartment complex injured 14 people and left several families dealing with the aftermath of losing their homes and personal belonging. The incident happened on Wednesday morning at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums located in the 800 block of Quince...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night

“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
arlnow.com

Police: Man fired gun in Rosslyn apartment building, caused flooding

A 40-year-old Arlington man is in jail after police say he fired a gun in an apartment and caused extensive flooding. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the recently-built Cortland Rosslyn apartment building, at 1788 N. Pierce Street. Initial reports suggest that a large police response was sent to the building after a man who was set to be evicted was believed to be armed and causing damage inside his apartment.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“Fires were purposefully set”

Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing

LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
LORTON, VA

