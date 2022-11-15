WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO