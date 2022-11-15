Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
1 dead, 1 injured after car water rescue
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and another was injured after a car ended up in the water following a crash. Park Police responded to the scene in the area of Columbia Island around 9:20 p.m. D.C. Fire and Rescue boats were dispatched to assist with the rescue. The crash involved one car […]
fox5dc.com
Body found after apartment building explosion in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire & EMS announced Thursday that they found a dead body on the grounds of the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County where an explosion displaced several families. Gaithersburg police are not looking into the fire that sent almost a dozen to the hospital as a possible criminal investigation. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is at the scene with the latest.
NBC Washington
Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital
A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after another man opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
At least 12 people - including children - are injured after being trapped in burning Maryland apartment building: Fire rips through homes in 'mass casualty' incident
At least twelve people - including four children - were injured in a massive explosion that tore through a Maryland apartment complex with some of its residents still trapped inside in what is being called a 'mass casualty situation.'. The two-alarm fire ripped through a structure at 800 block of...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into shooting near Northwest DC school
WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. a school resource officer responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street.
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school placed on lockdown after shooting reported nearby
WASHINGTON - A Northwest, D.C. school was placed on lockdown and two others were placed on alert Friday afternoon after a shooting nearby, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:44 p.m. they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street. According to a...
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
fox5dc.com
How to help residents impacted by Gaithersburg apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - A fire, explosion, and structural collapse at a Gaithersburg apartment complex injured 14 people and left several families dealing with the aftermath of losing their homes and personal belonging. The incident happened on Wednesday morning at the Potomac Oaks Condominiums located in the 800 block of Quince...
fox5dc.com
12 hurt in 2-alarm fire, explosion at apartment complex in Gaithersburg, MD
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Firefighters say 12 people were injured after a fire and explosion led to a structural collapse at an apartment complex in Montgomery County Wednesday morning. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard in the Gaithersburg area. At a press...
32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
popville.com
Shots Fired in Brightwood Park last night
“At approximately 1:40 AM on November 17, 2022, the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Street, NW for the report of sounds of gunshots. Officers discovered a crime scene with three shell casings. No injuries or property damage were reported. If you have any information regarding...
arlnow.com
Police: Man fired gun in Rosslyn apartment building, caused flooding
A 40-year-old Arlington man is in jail after police say he fired a gun in an apartment and caused extensive flooding. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the recently-built Cortland Rosslyn apartment building, at 1788 N. Pierce Street. Initial reports suggest that a large police response was sent to the building after a man who was set to be evicted was believed to be armed and causing damage inside his apartment.
popville.com
“Fires were purposefully set”
Thanks to G. for sending from the Palisades. Ed. Note: Last year DC Fire and EMS has warned about hot cars and Councilmember Allen warned of arson in Hill East. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a juvenile that took place on the morning of November 10th in Northwest D.C. Third District detectives arrived at the 1200 Block of 5th Street for a shooting report at approximately 8:46 am. When they arrived they discovered a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds. He was alert and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. 17-year-old Cedric Brockington, of D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the shooting. The post 17-Year-Old Arrested In Shooting of Juvenile in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Police re-canvas Md. neighborhood where 13-year-old was shot & killed while raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County detectives re-canvassed a neighborhood Thursday night, trying to dig up leads in the shooting death of Jayz Agnew. The 13-year-old was gunned down last week while raking leaves in his front yard. “What the Agnew family is experiencing today...
fox5dc.com
Police rule Gaithersburg condo explosion resulted from resident's suicide
The explosion that rocked the Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County on Wednesday resulted from a resident in the complex committing suicide, according to police. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez brings us the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Some Fairfax County residents shelter in place as police search for suspect in stabbing
LORTON, Va. - Authorities are continuing to ask residents living on Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library in Fairfax County to shelter in place as they search for a man they say was involved in a stabbing. Police say a woman was stabbed inside a home. Officers say they have...
Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing
LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
fox5dc.com
Shooting on Metrobus near DC college prep school prompts police search for teen suspect
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old after they say two people were shot - one aboard a D.C. Metrobus - Thursday morning across the street from a college preparatory school in southeast D.C. The shootings were reported in the 800 block of Yuma Street around 8:30 a.m. Police...
Comments / 0