ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to Probation for Shooting Homeless Man in the Abdomen

In case stretching back more than five years, a woman was sentenced to probation for shooting and injuring a homeless man. The defense for Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, argued that she was in fear of Gerald Melton, 59, in a 2017 confrontation, and that she only tried to scare him off, according to The Tennessean. But prosecutors said witness testimony disproved that.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman over lottery ticket, police say

A man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman over a lottery ticket is now facing 13 charges, including nine felony charges, deputies in Cordova, Tennessee, said.Dontrell Hanes, 43, was living with the victim in Cordova at the time of his arrest. According to local NBC affiliate Action News 5, he was charged with domestic violence against the same victim in 2021. Her ex-boyfriend identified him in that case.The alleged attack occurred on Tuesday just before midnight. The victim called Shelby County law enforcement officers to report that she was being held captive by Mr Hanes at an Exxon gas...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Suspect shot dead after stabbing 9-year-old at LA Target with kitchen knife in ‘unprovoked, heinous act’

A 40-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard at a Target in downtown Los Angeles after stabbing two people, including a nine-year-old boy, police have said. Police say that the “unprovoked” and “heinous act” started around 6.40pm on Tuesday when the suspect approached the boy in the shop and told him several times that “he was going to stab him and kill him,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said, according to CNN. While the child tried to get away from the suspect, the man “suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas

Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
straightarrownews.com

Wisconsin man found guilty of Christmas parade attack; faces life in prison

A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty on six counts of intentional homicide and 70 other charges related to an attack on a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, Wisconsin last year. Brooks was accused of deliberately driving his sport utility vehicle through police barricades and into the crowds at the parade. Prosecutors said Brooks was fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend at the time.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy