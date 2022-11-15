Read full article on original website
Woman Caught Plotting To Kill Boss — Then Murders Her Stepfather While Out On Bail
Judy Naylor wanted money badly — so badly she was caught up in murder plots not once, but twice. Judy was born in 1965 and grew up around Robeson and Cumberland Counties in North Carolina. She had a troubled home life. While she was close with her younger brother, Kenneth, her father had a drinking problem and her mother struggled with mental illness.
Woman Sentenced to Probation for Shooting Homeless Man in the Abdomen
In case stretching back more than five years, a woman was sentenced to probation for shooting and injuring a homeless man. The defense for Katie Layne Quackenbush, 32, argued that she was in fear of Gerald Melton, 59, in a 2017 confrontation, and that she only tried to scare him off, according to The Tennessean. But prosecutors said witness testimony disproved that.
Man suspected of torching Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and shooting federal building died months ago, officials say
A man accused of intentionally setting fire to a Tennessee Planned Parenthood clinic and of firing shots later at a federal courthouse died months ago, officials announced Monday in disclosing both the man's death and the allegations. Federal court documents indicate that the man, Mark Thomas Reno, 64, died on...
Man, 25, to go on trial next year accused of shooting cop Matt Ratana, 54, dead in custody suite
A MAN is due to go on trial next year accused of murdering a cop shot dead inside a custody suite. Sergeant Matt Ratana, 54, died after being blasted four times during a search at Croydon Custody Centre on September 25, 2020. The cop, who had served with the Met...
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Missouri Woman, 22, Indicted for Murder of Man Who ‘Was Music’ and Had a ‘Heart of Gold’
A Missouri woman was recently indicted for the murder of man who was killed in early summer of this year. A man was also indicted for relatively minor crimes in connection with the slaying. McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, stands accused of one count each of murder in the second degree,...
Married couple arrested after pregnant Arkansas woman and her fetus found dead in different locations
A married couple was accused of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus were found in separate locations in Missouri, authorities said. Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, Arkansas, appeared to have been fatally shot after responding to a job posting Oct. 31, prosecutor Nathan Smith told reporters.
Beloved pizzeria worker ‘Chicken Joe’ killed by stray bullet at work in West Virginia
A shooting broke out in front of a neighboring pub, police told media outlets.
Huge Fight in Courtroom as Murder Suspect Walks Out, Video Shows
Four people were arrested after the chaotic scenes, which saw the judge press her panic button and deputies use pepper spray to bring order.
Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman over lottery ticket, police say
A man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman over a lottery ticket is now facing 13 charges, including nine felony charges, deputies in Cordova, Tennessee, said.Dontrell Hanes, 43, was living with the victim in Cordova at the time of his arrest. According to local NBC affiliate Action News 5, he was charged with domestic violence against the same victim in 2021. Her ex-boyfriend identified him in that case.The alleged attack occurred on Tuesday just before midnight. The victim called Shelby County law enforcement officers to report that she was being held captive by Mr Hanes at an Exxon gas...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Amazon delivery driver found dead after suspected dog attack at Missouri home
Missouri deputies shot and killed two aggressive dogs after the body was found. His wounds were consistent with an animal attack, the sheriff said.
Suspect shot dead after stabbing 9-year-old at LA Target with kitchen knife in ‘unprovoked, heinous act’
A 40-year-old man has been shot and killed by a security guard at a Target in downtown Los Angeles after stabbing two people, including a nine-year-old boy, police have said. Police say that the “unprovoked” and “heinous act” started around 6.40pm on Tuesday when the suspect approached the boy in the shop and told him several times that “he was going to stab him and kill him,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore said, according to CNN. While the child tried to get away from the suspect, the man “suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the...
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
Missing Virginia Woman Found Dead, Prison Guard Boyfriend Charged With Her Murder
Dustin Owens, a Virginia prison guard, is charged with the first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Amber Compton. The mother of three was seven-months pregnant. A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his pregnant girlfriend who was reported missing over the weekend. On...
MN Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder “Thought I Was Burning A Witch”
Wow, nothing seems to go together better than meth and bad decisions. This woman found out the hard way and will likely spend a good portion of the rest of her life behind bars. I'm not sure where Ball Club, Minnesota is, in fact I'd never heard of it before...
Rapper Blueface Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon in Las Vegas
Rapper Blueface was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when plain-clothes officers approached him in Las Vegas on an attempted murder warrant Rapper Blueface has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody on Hughes Center Drive over an incident that occurred on Oct. 8, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release on Tuesday. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His inmate report confirms Blueface was booked for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and discharging a...
straightarrownews.com
Wisconsin man found guilty of Christmas parade attack; faces life in prison
A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty on six counts of intentional homicide and 70 other charges related to an attack on a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, Wisconsin last year. Brooks was accused of deliberately driving his sport utility vehicle through police barricades and into the crowds at the parade. Prosecutors said Brooks was fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend at the time.
Couple in 'Ghost' Society Charged Over Killing Romantic Partner With Sword
Police said one member of the couple said her boyfriend leads a group that "gets rid of people who are in charge of sex trafficking or hurting kids."
