Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen
The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
ktalnews.com
CPSO seizes thousands in drugs, cash after searching parolee’s home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that tens of thousands of dollars in drugs were seized from a Shreveport home, and one man was arrested. According to CPSO reports, narcotics agents served a search warrant on a house located at 4914 Haywood Place. 51-year-old...
hopeprescott.com
Ivory Conway Charged With Rape
On November 12, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivory Conway, 58, of Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with rape. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Pedro Luna Charged With Possession With Purpose To Deliver Meth, Other Charges
On November 8, 2022 at approximately 8:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Luna was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
ktoy1047.com
Marshall suspect takes own life
A bond forfeiture warrant was served against Montrel Hatton for failure to appear at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday. Hatton was required to wear an ankle monitor upon his release. At 10:30 a.m. yesterday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Hatton...
ktalnews.com
Student arrested after gun found at ETX high school
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers arrested a student at Hughes Springs High School in Cass County after a loaded gun was found on campus. According to a release from Hughes Springs ISD, a drug dog and handler were conducting a random search around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning when they found a loaded gun inside a student’s car. The dog handler and Officer Mosley immediately took possession of the handgun.
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces […]
KLTV
Cass County Jail back in state compliance
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. Charles Obin Spraberry, 42, of Atlanta, escaped from the jail on Aug. 29. He was apprehended on Aug. 31. It is customary for the Texas Commissioner on Jail Standards to inspect jails...
KSLA
Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware
Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties. On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.
menastar.com
Miller County offices impacted by cyber attack
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A cyber-attack is causing county offices across the state of Arkansas to go offline or temporarily close. The breach happened about two weeks ago. There's 55 counties in Arkansas that were impacted by this ransomware attack. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems for...
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
magnoliareporter.com
No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting
No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
KSLA
Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a preteen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
69 Arrests In Bowie County Last Week – Sheriff’s Report Nov 7 – 13
Arrests in Bowie County backed off slightly from the previous total of 73 down 4 to a total of 69 this last week. There were 21 people arrested by Sheriff's Deputies last week, while 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report as prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 7 - 13, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
ktoy1047.com
Magnolia police seek shooter
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:40 p.m. on November 12 in the 600 block of Smith Street. Officers arrived at the location to find 32-year-old Demontray Hall of Little Rock dead at the scene. This week the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted regional family summits across...
KSLA
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway for families in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana lent a helping hand to area families Thursday, Nov. 17. The nonprofit organization gave away 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for Thanksgiving. San Terry is with the Salvation Army and says they teamed up with local sponsors to make this possible. She says the grocery boxes include special items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
txktoday.com
LifeShare Blood Center Offering Free Turkey or Ham to Holiday Donors
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Mistletoe Market – Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. 5200 Convention Plaza Dr.
