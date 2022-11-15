Last year, the skin care term “slugging” took over the internet. Not to be confused with slimy creatures or even snail mucin which is common in Korean skin care—slugging describes the act of slathering your face with an occlusive moisturizer is the last step of your evening skincare routine. With over 500 million views on the hashtag #Slugging on TikTok, many people have started to incorporate slugging into their weekly routines to avoid overnight water loss in your skin and therefore achieve a more hydrated complexion. While many people in the viral videos use Vaseline or any other petrolatum-based jelly as their occlusive layer, now, there’s now a beauty brand dedicated entirely to the slugging process. Launching November 16, Futurewise is a hydration-focused skincare brand that will be dry skin’s new best friend.

