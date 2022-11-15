American Lung Association report shows five-year survival rate has increased, but screening hasn’t

In a new study released last month, researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have found a link between hair straightening chemicals and an increased risk of uterine cancer. The findings are alarming for the millions of women who use these products. These chemicals are used in hair salons by professionals but are also sold in grocery stores and beauty supply shops for people to use at home. Many hair straightening labels advertise natural ingredients without warning about the serious adverse health effects the products can cause. According to the study, Black women may be at a higher risk of developing the disease because hair straighteners are more popular among the demographic.

7 DAYS AGO