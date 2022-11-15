American Lung Association report shows five-year survival rate has increased, but screening hasn’t

Read full article on original website
ahchealthenews.com
Should you get screened for lung cancer?
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the U.S. and worldwide, mostly attributed to smoking. What makes it especially dangerous is that lung cancer symptoms typically don’t appear until the disease has reached advanced stages. Fortunately, new screenings can catch the condition in its earliest and most treatable stages – saving many lives.
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Highlighting screening options
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — More people in the United States die from lung cancer than any other type of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a news release, it’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. Essentia Health has a...
ajmc.com
Despite Improvements in Lung Cancer Screening, Increased Efforts Still Needed to Address Disparities
The State of Lung Cancer 2022 report issued by the American Lung Association illustrates aspects of diagnosis and care that require additional attention to address disparities and increase nationwide screening and treatment engagement while reducing risk factor exposure. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of deaths out of all types...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s lung cancer diagnosis rate among nation’s highest
Lung cancer as seen on 2017 X-Ray (Photo provided by James Heilman, M.D. | CC-BY-SA 4.0). A new report by the American Lung Association points out that as few as 5% of Montanans who are eligible to get screened for lung cancer get checked. Carrie Nyssen, the Senior Director of...
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
MedicalXpress
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
legalexaminer.com
Study Finds Link Between Hair Straighteners and Uterine Cancer
In a new study released last month, researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) have found a link between hair straightening chemicals and an increased risk of uterine cancer. The findings are alarming for the millions of women who use these products. These chemicals are used in hair salons by professionals but are also sold in grocery stores and beauty supply shops for people to use at home. Many hair straightening labels advertise natural ingredients without warning about the serious adverse health effects the products can cause. According to the study, Black women may be at a higher risk of developing the disease because hair straighteners are more popular among the demographic.
dallasexpress.com
Cancer Recurrence and Metastasis Is Increasing
Despite cancer diagnoses remaining relatively consistent in recent years, more people than ever are impacted by the fatal disease post-pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, the rate of deaths attributed to cancer fell by 2.1% every year, the fastest rate recorded in the past two decades. The findings published at the...
Promising Immunotherapy Drug May Soon Become Standard Treatment For Skin Cancer
Next to basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is the second-most common non-melanoma-based form of skin cancer, according to 2022 research published in the scientific journal Biomedicines. Cases of cSCC are on the rise, as they are most often seen in older adults. In addition to aging, those with increased exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays, individuals with chronic immunosuppression, and those with a history of skin cancer may also be more susceptible to the disease.
curetoday.com
Biomarker Testing Provides 'Real Potential' to Manage Lung Cancer
Identifying genetic mutations in lung cancer has allowed researchers to develop treatments that target specific biomarkers over the past 20 years, but more research is needed to further the space. The use of biomarkers in lung cancer has grown by leaps and bounds from where it was 20 years ago.
buffalohealthyliving.com
The Basics of Lung Cancer
Data from the World Cancer Research Fund International indicates that more than 2.2 million people were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. That makes lung cancer the second most common cancer worldwide, underscoring the importance of learning about the disease. What is lung cancer? Lung cancer is any cancer that...
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
cohaitungchi.com
Three Things People with Diabetes Should Know about Pancreatic Cancer Risk
Pancreatic cancer and diabetes both involve the pancreas, which produces insulin. Your body needs insulin to use the sugar and fat from food. But what is the relationship between these two serious diseases? Should people with diabetes take their risk of pancreatic cancer into consideration when making complex decisions about their health and changes to their lifestyle?
curetoday.com
Novel Drug-Chemo Combination Improves Outcomes for Advanced Gastric Cancers
Zolbetuximab plus the chemotherapy regimen mFOLFOX6 improved progression-free survival and overall survival in certain patients with unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Adding the novel drug zolbetuximab to the chemotherapy regimen known as mFOLFOX6 (oxaliplatin, leucovorin and fluorouracil) improved outcomes for patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years
A global trial that began in 2007 has confirmed that a vaccine for the treatment of the most lethal brain cancer can give patients years of extended life. Glioblastoma is not only the most common form of brain cancer but is also one of the deadliest. People affected by the disease only live just 12-18 months after the diagnosis, or even less.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
What Are The Treatments For Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is a dangerous illness that causes abnormal skin cell growth, and it can be fueled by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, explains the Mayo Clinic. It is among the most common types of cancer, affecting approximately every 1 in 5 people in the U.S. by age 70, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. In addition, people who have had more than five sunburns have an even greater risk of melanoma. The American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) states that around 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer daily.
BBC
Lung cancer detected earlier through screening trial, NHS trust says
A city hospital has detected 10 lung cancer patients through a screening programme that it is hoped offers a better chance of a cure. More than 40 areas in England are trialling checks for current and former smokers aged 55-74. Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said it picked up 80% of...
