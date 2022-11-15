Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
'The Chosen': Baton Rouge woman answers call to be among 'the 5,000' for Texas filming
Although even those who know Rose Burnside likely won't be able to pick her out when watching "The Chosen," she calls its filming one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. The Baton Rouge retiree, 56, was among the thousands, many from Louisiana, who made a pilgrimage to Midlothian,...
Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'
Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
New Jackson cafe, pub serves up tasty food and history of railroad in region
The Iron Horse Cafe and Pub recently opened in historic Jackson with a varied menu in a setting recalling the early days of railroading in East Feliciana when the iron horse, the railroad, was expanding in the nation. Businessman and entrepreneur Leroy Harvey, a native of Jackson, had a vision...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic
Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow
The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
From preachers to politicians, Baton Rouge's bridges have a fascinating history
Wherever the water runs high and wide, a bridge is required to connect with the other side. Though most certainly not high at this point in time, this is especially true for the mighty Mississippi. Here in Baton Rouge, just like the city's two capitol buildings and two governor's mansions,...
Bowl projections: LSU expected to make short trip to big bowl for postseason destination
LSU’s bowl projections are looking sweeter all the time. With just over two weeks until the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are released, the vast majority of picks have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl. Eleven of 15 bowl projections have LSU playing in the venerable New Orleans...
Is Baton Rouge's noise ordinance unclear? Local officials, attorneys at bar's hearing say yes.
One of downtown Baton Rouge's most popular bars cannot be found in violation of the city-parish's noise ordinance because the law is too vague, ruled the parish board that regulates the sale of alcohol following a first-of-its-kind hearing Thursday evening that tested the board's ability to litigate noise complaints. The...
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s deadly shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a...
Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge
Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
Jersey days: Two LSU commitments cement plans for post-season all-star football games
One all-star jersey ceremony was held Wednesday and another is set for Thursday as two LSU commitments, running back Kaleb Jackson and wide receiver Shelton Sampson, finalize their postseason plans. Liberty’s Jackson received his U.S. Army Bowl all-star jersey in an afternoon ceremony held at the school. Jackson was sidelined...
The Capital One building in north Lafayette has been sold; Here's what it will become
The former Capital One branch office in north Lafayette has been sold and will be converted into an urgent care clinic and doctors office. Baton Rouge-based 4 Gals LLC, represented by investor Michael DiVicenti Jr., bought the building at 3105 Louisiana Ave. for $1.45 million from Capital One National Association, land records show.
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million
The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
Harold Perkins showed out vs. Arkansas, but another LSU linebacker also had his best game
LSU linebacker Greg Penn III's performance against Arkansas was probably overshadowed by linebacker Harold Perkins' historic performance. Penn, a sophomore, tallied 10 total tackles, 2 1/2 of them for loss and one pass deflection against the Razorbacks, meaning he has the third-most tackles on the team so far this year.
LHSAA Football Playoffs Week 2: Check out the schedule for Baton Rouge area teams
Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed. No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at No. 8 Benton (8-3) No. 12 West Monroe (8-2) at No. 5 Zachary (8-2) No. 14 Dutchtown (7-3) at No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) No. 15 East Ascension (6-5) at No. 2 Neville (8-2) Division II. No. 11...
