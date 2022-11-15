ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Gordon McKernan: 'I don't just jump in. I do a cannonball into the deep end'

Gordon McKernan doesn't believe in taking himself too seriously. The get-it-done Baton Rouge attorney known for taking self-promotion to new heights picked Albasha in CitiPlace for our lunch. Once we were settled at the table, I asked him the question the newsroom most wanted answered: Did he ever find either of the gigantic inflatable Santas stolen last December from in front of his office alongside I-10?
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Physicians join Lourdes Maurice clinic

Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice. LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave.,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU-UAB: How to watch, numbers to know and storylines to follow

The LSU football team plays host to UAB at 8 p.m. on Saturday in a game that will be this season's non-conference finale for both squads. LSU rolls in with as much momentum as any team in the country, having clinched the SEC West title and a battle with Georgia in the conference championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Going, going, gone: Hubig's Pies are (barely) in Baton Rouge

Hubig's Pies are officially in the capital city. But you have to be quick. The famous hand pies arrived to independent grocery stores and various Rouses stores this week, but, if you weren't part of the lucky few to snag one, you'll have to wait until next week. Ricky Diamond,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Perkins Rowe apartments sold for $41.8 million

The 226-unit Terraces at Perkins Rowe apartment complex has been sold for $41.8 million to a New York investment firm. Perkins Rowe Owner LLC, which has the same mailing address as Avid Realty Partners, bought the complex in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Crawfish LLC, which was set up by Fort Worth, Texas-based Trademark Property Co.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
BATON ROUGE, LA

