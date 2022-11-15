Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
SilverSky Announces Appointment of New Channel Sales Director
SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, announced the appointment of Reagan Roberts as the company’s Channel Chief. “On behalf of the entire partner ecosystem at SilverSky, I’m pleased to welcome Reagan to our growing global team that looks to significantly bolster the channel...
Cosette Pharmaceuticals Appoints Kevin Hickey, Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Transformation
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Kevin Hickey as Vice President, Brand Sales and Marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Barracuda Strengthens Channel Leadership Team With Appointment Of Jason Beal as VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems
Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions announced Jason Beal as its new Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems. Beal brings more than 20 years of channel leadership experience, with a focus on channel ecosystem launch, and development and expansion in cybersecurity businesses. At Barracuda, Beal will lead global channel strategy and development with a strong focus on driving growth across the Barracuda global partner ecosystem. In this new role, Beal will also help Barracuda partners further capture opportunities in the market with its innovative technology solutions.
salestechstar.com
Sopheon Expands Hiring in Key USA and UK Locations
Sopheon, the global leader in Innovation Management software and expertise, announced it has opportunities for software developers, expanding Sopheon’s presence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Bristol, UK. These operations are in addition to the existing Research & Development Center in Denver, Colorado. Today’s announcement is the direct result of Sopheon’s...
salestechstar.com
FileCloud Announces Expansion of Sales Organization and Appointment of Leigh Bradford as SVP of Global Sales
We are excited to announce that Leigh Bradford is now stepping into the role of SVP of Global Sales, with a focus on growing the channel partnership ecosystem for FileCloud. FileCloud has announced the appointment of Leigh Bradford to the role of SVP of Global Sales. FileCloud is the world’s fastest-growing, hyper-secure file-sharing and content collaboration provider. Its solution provides organizations with secure file-sharing, sync, backup, and remote access, as well as unparalleled out-of-the-box compliance and data governance features.
salestechstar.com
Katapult Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Nancy Walsh As New CFO
Former CFO Karissa Cupito Transitions to Senior Advisory Role. Katapult Holdings, Inc, has appointed Nancy Walsh as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Former CFO Karissa Cupito is transitioning into a senior advisory role to support an orderly transition through the first quarter of 2023. Walsh is...
AdWeek
Kristen Cavallo on the Future of MullenLowe Group After Being Named Global CEO
Kristen Cavallo, the CEO of The Martin Agency, has gained a new title at Interpublic Group with her promotion to global CEO of MullenLowe Group. Cavallo will continue in her role as CEO of The Martin Agency, while Alex Leikikh, chairman of MullenLowe Group, has been named executive vice president of Interpublic where he will oversee several of IPG’s U.S.-based creative agencies.
salestechstar.com
ThinkISP Partners with Envision Strategy to Advocate on Behalf of the Last Mile Industry
The nation’s leading think tank for the parcel delivery industry, announced its partnership with consultancy firm, Envision Strategy, to streamline solutions for ThinkISP members and advocate on behalf of independent service providers, nationwide. ThinkISP, the nation’s leading independent think tank for the parcel delivery industry, announced its partnership with...
salestechstar.com
Navisite President and Chief Transformation Officer Wins 2022 Stevie Award for Women in Business
Gina Murphy wins a Silver Stevie® for Female Executive of the Year. Navisite announced that President and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Gina Murphy has received a Silver Stevie® for “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 employees” in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This is the second year Gina has received a Stevie Award for Women in Business, having earned a bronze award in 2021.
salestechstar.com
AppOmni Names Neill Occhiogrosso Chief Operating Officer
Occhiogrosso brings extensive SaaS venture capital investment and leadership experience from the Johns Hopkins University Endowment, Costanoa Ventures and more. AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS Security, has expanded its leadership team and added Neill Occhiogrosso as the company’s first chief operating officer. His extensive experience helping to scale SaaS companies will drive operational excellence as the company continues its rapid growth.
Textile Exchange Honors Artistic Milliners for ‘Progressive Thinking’
Artistic Milliners’ efforts to scale organic cotton were honored at the Textile Exchange Conference this week in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Pakistani denim manufacturer’s cotton team received the Ryan Young Climate+ Award in the Climate Leader Team category for its work building strong partnerships through the Milliner Cotton Initiative. Together with WWF Pakistan, the program has resulted in projects to improve soil health and promote better land management practices. The program has also led to the creation of mobile apps used by more than 500 farmers and six ginners to facilitate transaction data collection. La Rhea Pepper, Textile Exchange CEO, said the...
salestechstar.com
BlueBolt Named a Certified BigCommerce Agency Partner
Veteran digital agency partners with BigCommerce to deliver exceptional ecommerce experiences. BlueBolt, Inc. announced today it was named a BigCommerce Agency Partner. An award-winning, full service digital agency, BlueBolt further solidifies its ecommerce expertise with this key partnership. BlueBolt’s affiliation with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing...
csengineermag.com
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
salestechstar.com
Loopio Announces Partnership and Integration With Door to Streamline Due Diligence Process
Loopio, the leading response management platform, has announced its partnership with Door, the online platform that digitizes the exchange of due diligence between asset managers and research teams. This integration will allow asset managers to answer due diligence questionnaires (DDQ) quickly, accurately, and collaboratively. An increasing demand for companies to...
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
Percy Expands Executive Team
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Percy, a provider of artificial intelligence that collects and analyzes consumer behavioral data to empower real estate agents and mortgage lenders to close more transactions and build trusted relationships, has announced the hirings and promotion of several key leaders to support its continued growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005321/en/ Data intelligence and marketing firm Percy welcomes Matt Woolley, Chief Revenue Officer, and Michael Graham, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, as part of strategic growth plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Insurtech pioneer Qover unveils embedded insurance orchestration technology
Tens of thousands of companies that would benefit from being able to offer their customers insurance will be able to do so from today. For too long, insurance products have been complicated and hard to understand, with small print that leaves you confused about what’s covered and claims processes that are hard to navigate. Trying to cover the entire insurance value chain at once has not been easy for businesses – there are simply too many complex components – and businesses struggle to sell policies.
salestechstar.com
BlackLine Named to First Annual TrustRadius Best Software List
Accounting automation software leader recognized as ‘Best Overall’, ‘Best for Enterprise’ and ‘Best for Mid-sized’, as rated by its customers at leading software peer review platform. BlackLine, Inc. has been named to the inaugural ‘Best Software’ list from TrustRadius, a leading software peer review...
salestechstar.com
RoviSys Designated Platinum System Integrator Partner by Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Platinum Partnership enables first-rate solutions for business challenges, by leading solution providers in automation and manufacturing. Rockwell Automation, Inc, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that RoviSys has been designated a Platinum System Integrator Partner as part of the PartnerNetwork Program. RoviSys is an independent automation and information solutions integrator, delivering process and building automation design, delivery, and support globally.
