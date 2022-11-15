Read full article on original website
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
FASHION Magazine |
Anya Taylor-Joy Serves Up Look After Look On Her The Menu Press Tour
And we're eternally grateful. A production that involves Anya Taylor-Joy usually guarantees a few things: an unsettling plot, a misunderstood main character, and a series of striking press tour looks. To promote her newest film, The Menu, the actor seems to be taking that last one very seriously. Directed by...
FASHION Magazine |
A Peek Inside Sylvia Mantella’s Gucci-Filled Closet
Mantella’s Gucci collection is museum-worthy. “I remember each show, era and season, and every purchase is like a time stamp of where I was in my life.”. Sylvia Mantella’s parents don’t know what to think about her Gucci collection. Now, that’s not to say they aren’t supportive — far from it — but the vice-president of marketing, sponsorship and philanthropy at Mantella Corporation admits that they’re often at a loss for words when they’re confronted by it. “I’m not shy with my fashion, so sometimes my dad just shakes his head at what I’m wearing,” she laughs, referring to her signature 15-centimetre platforms, patterned suits and flower brooches — all made, of course, by Gucci. And considering her humble beginnings, it’s easy to see why.
