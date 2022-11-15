Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
mendofever.com
UPD: Willits Man Allegedly Stole Car from San Jose and Arrested in Ukiah
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/16/2022, Ukiah PD recovered another stolen vehicle with the assistance of the new Flock license...
Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on The post Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and The post Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking appeared first on KION546.
abc10.com
Suspect in shooting of 9-month-old baby arrested in Gilroy
MERCED, Calif. — Two people were arrested after a 9-month-old baby was killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, police said. The Merced Police Department identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Daevon Jamari Motshwane, of Merced. He was arrested in Gilroy after police said they found him hiding out in a motel. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.
KSBW.com
Police investigating reported shooting in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — King City police are investigating a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of N. Second Street on Nov. 15 at around 7 p.m. KCPD said investigating officers found over 20 bullet casings and multiple cars with bullet holes. According to police, no...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Mother Arrested in Infant's Nov. 5 Death: Police
A mother of 8-month-old twins has been arrested in the death of one of her children in San Jose earlier this month, according to the police department. Celina Juarez, 29, of San Jose was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Santa Clara County jail on homicide charges in the Nov. 5 death, police said.
KSBW.com
King City police make 3 different arrests in 2 days
KING CITY, Calif. — The King City Police Department had a busy start to the week as they responded to three separate crimes that happened between Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. According to KCPD the first report involved a minor at the age of 9 who was in possession of a controlled substance. The controlled substances was in the boys jacket pocket but he said he did not know how the substances got into his pocket.
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
KING CITY — King City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the suspects involved with a shooting Tuesday night. At about 7 p.m. on Nov. 15, local officers responded to a report of multiple shots heard in the 500 block of North Second Street, where they located more than 20 spent shell casings and multiple vehicles that suffered bullet impacts.
Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police are investigating shots fired on the 500 block of North Second Street on Tuesday night. Police said they are looking for two people who fired at least 20 shots at each other before running away from the scene. There are no reports of injuries, but nearby parked vehicles The post Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out appeared first on KION546.
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
KSBW.com
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road at around 9:57 p.m. The officials reported that there were around 4-5 vehicles involved in the crash.
Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office made a gang arrest in the City of Salinas in early November. Miguel Sebastian, 30, was driving a stolen vehicle that was taken from a business on the 900 block of Work Street. The car had been modified to The post Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Paradise Post
Burglars steal 300-pound safe from Saratoga home
A group of burglars stole a 300-pound safe from a Saratoga home while the homeowners were out of town, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police responded to the home on Quito Road at about 9 p.m. Nov. 8 after the burglar alarm went off. Officers noticed several rooms were searched and several items were taken from the residence.
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts
Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
Court blocks San Jose homeless camp cleanup
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Homeless people living at Columbus Park in San Jose will have more time to stay. A federal judge has blocked the city from removing them. “It means a lot right now, because really nowhere else to park,” said Cheryl Imus, who lives at Columbus Park. Imus and six other plaintiffs […]
yourcentralvalley.com
This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 16, 2022
SALINAS — Monterey County STEM Talent Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartnell College, Willard Lewallen STEM Center Lobby, 411 Central Ave., in Salinas. This event will connect STEM industry leaders to talented students, former students and community members who are looking for opportunities to further their education and career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit mcstemtalentexpo.com.
Missing Santa Clara man located safely
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing man the Santa Clara Police Department was searching for has been located, according to a tweet from Santa Clara PD. Aziz Rehman, an 82-year-old resident of Santa Clara, was reported missing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He was described as 5-foot-7 with a medium build. An image of […]
