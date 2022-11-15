ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

The Daily Collegian

Shenango professor presents at national physical therapy education conference

SHARON, Pa. — Penn State Shenango Teaching Professor of Physical Therapist Assistant Jennifer Jewell recently presented at the 17th Annual Physical Therapy Education Leadership Conference: Pursuing Excellence and Innovation in Physical Therapy Education. The 2022 ELC was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 28-30, and is a collaborative effort...
SHARON, PA
The Daily Collegian

ARL recognized for electronics manufacturing excellence with $50M Navy award

FREEPORT, Pa. — Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) has been designated as a Navy ManTech Electronics Manufacturing Center of Excellence (EMC) by the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR). The five-year, $50 million award recognizes ARL as a Navy ManTech Center of Excellence, one of only seven such centers in the country, each focused on a specific competency.
FREEPORT, PA

