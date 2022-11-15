FREEPORT, Pa. — Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) has been designated as a Navy ManTech Electronics Manufacturing Center of Excellence (EMC) by the U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR). The five-year, $50 million award recognizes ARL as a Navy ManTech Center of Excellence, one of only seven such centers in the country, each focused on a specific competency.

FREEPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO