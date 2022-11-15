ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Tioga County man pleads guilty to trying to entice 10-year-old

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZSd2_0jBfdStN00

SYRACUSE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Federal Court, Joseph Swansbrough, 33 of Willseyville, pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.

Swansbrough admitted that in 2021, he exchanged sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old child in attempt to get the child to engage in sexual acts with him.

On October 12, 2021, Swansbrough traveled from his home in Tioga County to a location in Broome County in attempt to meet with the 10-year-old and engage in sexual acts.

He was arrested upon arrival and was found to be in possession of candy that he had promised to bring the child.

The charge against Swansbrough carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release.

His sentencing is currently scheduled for March 22nd in Syracuse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces drug felony

TAYLOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony charge in the Town of Taylor. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday at a residence on Route 26. Officers located 8 grams of crystal meth, scales, baggies, and cash. 43-year-old Elijah Closson was charged with felony drug possession and 3 misdemeanors. 43-year-old Rachel Norton was at the residence at the time and was charged with a misdemeanor. Elijah Closson is set to appear in Town of Taylor Court on December 1st.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County man pleads guilty, could face life in prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in United States District Court. 33-year-old Joseph Swansbrough, of Willseyville, was convicted of attempted enticement and coercion of a minor in the Northern District of New York Tuesday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 10-year-old in September and October of 2021 in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts. He also admitted to traveling to a pre-arranged place in Broome County with intent to engage in sexual acts with the 10-year-old on October 12, 2021. Officials say Swansbrough was arrested when he arrived at the location and found in possession of candy he had promised to the child.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats

SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
ATHENS, PA
wxhc.com

County Drug Task Force Make Arrests After Finding Crystal Meth in Bust

The Cortland County Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics search warrant last Wednesday, November 16th at a residence located in the Town of Taylor on Route 26. While conducting the search warrant, officer’s discovered nearly 8 grams of crystal meth, packaging materials, scales and an undisclosed amount of US Currency. The street value of the drugs found at the residence is worth over $800 dollars.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Windsor Burglar

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is turning to social media in a search for a burglary suspect. Officials posted to the Sheriff’s office Facebook page on Wednesday, November 16 that they were looking for information concerning a man caught on surveillance video at the door of a Windsor business in the early morning hours.
WINDSOR, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man facing multiple charges after early morning Seneca County burglaries

COVERT, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after a series of burglaries in the Town of Covert. Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 96 just after 5:00 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene into a wooded area and was possibly armed. Authorities searched the area and advised nearby residences to shelter in place. The suspect allegedly tried to steal a motor vehicle and stole a gun earlier that morning at a neighboring residence. At 7:59 a.m. the suspect was discovered at a third residence in the immediate area and was taken into custody. The stolen handgun was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office K-9 nearby. 29-year-old Leandre Lovett is charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony grand larceny, two counts of felony gun possession, misdemeanor criminal trespassing, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit larceny. Lovett is currently on parole in New York State.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Davenport man accused of cutting power to ex's home

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – Corey Maraglio, 41, of Davenport, was arrested by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 7 after allegedly cutting the power to his ex-girlfriend's home. Deputies investigated after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had turned her power off as an attempt to make her leave...
DAVENPORT, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy