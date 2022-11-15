North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver reports the construction is going well at the new campus in Savannah and is on schedule. He says a class was to be offered at the Savannah campus the week of November 14th as a trial run. A robotics class is to start there in a few weeks also mainly as a trial run and to make sure the equipment the college has is working well for the career and technical area. Construction will continue, and classes will be offered in the remodeled section.

