Gallatin, MO

Jamesport City Council announces results of meeting on November 14

The Jamesport City Council on November 14, 2022, voted to discontinue comp time for employees. The city clerk is to look into paid time off versus what the city has now with sick and vacation time. Increasing the city’s contribution to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System was approved....
JAMESPORT, MO
Kasey Bailey presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

RootEd Regional Director Kasey Bailey spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on November 17th. Bailey reported RootEd is a philanthropic organization that focuses on rural high school students by providing college and career advisors to help students with education and career choices. 80% of jobs with middle-class wages require more than a high school education, however, not all jobs require a traditional two-year or four-year diploma.
TRENTON, MO
Gallatin Ministerial Alliance to hold Community Thanksgiving Service

The Gallatin Ministerial Alliance will hold a Community Thanksgiving Service on November 20th. The service will be at the Gallatin United Methodist Church at 7 o’clock that night. Gallatin First Christian Church Pastor Ryan Beenken will give the message. Other local pastors will also participate in the service. The...
GALLATIN, MO
NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver on opening the Savannah campus, the new student center and turning 100 years old

North Central Missouri College President Doctor Lenny Klaver reports the construction is going well at the new campus in Savannah and is on schedule. He says a class was to be offered at the Savannah campus the week of November 14th as a trial run. A robotics class is to start there in a few weeks also mainly as a trial run and to make sure the equipment the college has is working well for the career and technical area. Construction will continue, and classes will be offered in the remodeled section.
SAVANNAH, MO
Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri makes $45,000 contribution to Mercer County Area Development Corporation

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri made a $45,000 contribution to the Mercer County Area Development Corporation Façade Improvement Program. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri’s contribution to MCAD provides the support necessary for MCAD to offer small businesses the financing they may need to make improvements to their storefronts and facades, which in turn preserves existing buildings and creates attractive spaces within the Mercer County Community.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Daviess County Nursing & Rehab Resident of the Week

Each week we share about one of our residents with you in this article! We enjoy sharing our residents with you all and hope that you enjoy reading about our residents and their amazing lives. Judith “Judy” Fleming was born November 11, 1939, in Union Town, Pennsylvania. Judy and her...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides

Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Raymond Eugene Mitchell

Raymond Eugene Mitchell, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. Raymond was born the son of Rex G. and Mary (Dillamon) Mitchell on July 10, 1942, at the farm home of his grandparents, George and Alva Mitchell in Livingston County, Missouri. He was the firstborn of five children. He attended Green School for his first 8 years, Tina Avalon School for his freshman year, and grades 10-12 at Chillicothe High School, graduating with the class of 1960.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Footloose finale fills Goodrich Theater

With the new Cameron High School Performing Arts Center set to open next Spring, the CHS Drama Department. performed what will likely by the final school-sponsored production inside the aging Goodrich Theater. Last Saturday, CHS thespians wrapped up their fall production of “Footloose” in front of packed crowds, which seemed...
CAMERON, MO
Coon Creek Baptist Church in need of more volunteers for help with Thanksgiving meals

Volunteers are being sought for the Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says volunteers are needed for setup on November 19th, picking turkeys November 21st through 23rd at approximately 6 or 6:30 am, and chores on the days leading up to the dinner on November 24th. The church is also seeking more delivery drivers and a clean-up crew after the dinner.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Esther Marie (Boruff) Ricketts

Esther Marie Boruff Ricketts of Trenton, Missouri died on November 15, 2022, after bravely enduring the effects of a stroke in April. She was born to the late Eleanor Irene Dodson Boruff and Martin Goff Boruff on June 24, 1928, in Monmouth, Illinois. On May 19, 1957, she married the love of her life, Doyle Ricketts.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Jane Reger

Carolyn Jane Reger, 71, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born on August 13, 1951, to Edgar and Martha (McCaughey) Schnelle. She grew up in Pollock, Missouri. She graduated from Newtown High School, where she was an athlete and after graduating, she coached basketball and softball. She then attended Northeast Missouri State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1973. Later that year she married Alford Reger and they had two sons. In the 1980s, they ran the family farm, and in the 1990’s an auto repair shop in Newtown. In 1997 Carolyn purchased the grocery store in Newtown and operated it until 2021.
NEWTOWN, MO
Obituary & Services: James Dale “Jim” Goodin

James Dale “Jim” Goodin, 49, Princeton, MO passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at a Trenton, MO hospital. He was born June 30, 1973, in Princeton, Missouri the son of Jack S. and Janet C. (Durbin) Goodin. Jim graduated from Princeton High School in 1991. He worked summers...
PRINCETON, MO
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
TRENTON, MO

