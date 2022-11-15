Read full article on original website
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that his country has another "reliable and maximum-capacity" weapon to contain any outside threats
COP27 negotiators to push for deal in overtime climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Negotiators were poised to make a final push for a deal at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt on Saturday, as persistent disagreements over money forced the two-week talks into overtime.
Where, when, and who can buy and drink alcohol at the Qatar World Cup 2022
At the Qatar World Cup, fans will be able to buy alcoholic beverages from licensed hotel restaurants and bars.
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit on Friday, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the United States.
