Jacksonville, FL

Duval School Board employee accused of sexual battery, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a Duval County School Board employee is accused of several counts of sexual battery.

According to Lt. Vorpahl, JSO received a report for a possible sexual battery on Aug. 9 The 62-year-old suspect, Wayne Willis Williams, was accused of abusing a minor under the age of 12 years old.

Williams was an janitor for DCPS for over 30 years and has worked for 10 different schools. Detectives suspect that Williams has been sexually abusing minors since the early 90s and believe there are more victims from since he started working for the school district.

Williams was arrested Nov. 8 for 3 counts of sexual battery against a victim of less than 12 years of age, two counts of sexual battery against a victim less than 16 years old and one count of kidnapping. Each count is for the one victim that came forward, but JSO suspects more charges are to come from other victims.

In a recent statement made buy Duval County Public Schools, Williams began working as a school custodian with DCPS on Feb. 25, 1993.

The district learned of the allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a child but the statement said that it was not a student. He was pulled from his job at Ramona Boulevard Elementary School in September of 2022.

Williams will remain administratively reassigned and with no student contact pending what happens in internal and external investigations.

According to the release, these are the previous schools that Williams was assigned to:

  • Feb. 1993 – Raines High
  • Oct. 1995 – Kirby Smith Middle
  • May 2001 – Brentwood Elementary
  • May 2003 – School Custodial Services
  • July 2003 – Matthew Gilbert Middle
  • Oct. 2004 – Louis Sheffield Elementary
  • Aug. 2005 – Workers Compensation
  • Sept. 2005 – Louis Sheffield Elementary
  • June. 2009 – San Mateo Elementary
  • Feb. 2012 – Biscayne Elementary
  • April 2014 – First Coast High
  • April 2015 – Highlands Elementary
  • July 2016 – Ramona Boulevard Elementary

Internal investigations on Williams have been conducted three times before this latest accusation. These include:

2015 – Investigated for inappropriate comments of a sexual nature about students in a conversation with an employee. Determined to be unsubstantiated.

2018 – Investigated for non-sexual inappropriate comments with students. Given verbal warning.

2021 – Investigated for allegation of asking a student for nude photos. Referred to Department of Children and Families and Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office. District investigation concluded the allegations were unsubstantiated.

DCPS is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly at 904-630-0500.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

