Lowe’s Reports 3rd Quarter Results
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe’s Companies, Inc. today reported net earnings of $154 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the quarter ended Oct. 28, 2022, which included a pre-tax non-cash asset impairment charge of $2.1 billion related to its Canadian retail business, compared to diluted EPS of $2.73 in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impairment charge, third quarter adjusted diluted EPS1 increased 19.8% to $3.27 compared to the prior year.
Siemens Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Finish
Shareholders are also to benefit from the company’s outstanding performance. The Supervisory and Managing Boards propose increasing the prior-year dividend of €4.00 to €4.25. This proposal reflects Siemens’ outstanding performance in fiscal 2022 and the company’s strong confidence in its future development. “Siemens delivered another...
Business Blast: We MAKE Business
— Greg Ehrich, LC is the former President of the National Association of Innovative Lighting Distributors (NAILD) and owner of Premier Lighting, a progressive lighting distributorship. Michael Colligan is an entrepreneur and inventor. He’s a subject matter expert in commercial and industrial lighting supply, lighting retrofits, and finding recycling streams...
Construction Bid Prices Jump In October
(AGC) A measure of construction contractors’ bid prices moved sharply higher in October as firms coped with ongoing supply-chain challenges and a tight labor market, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released this week. Association officials said rising construction costs threaten to undermine demand for projects and urged administration officials to remove remaining tariffs on construction materials and to boost investments in construction-focused education and training.
