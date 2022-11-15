Read full article on original website
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems
The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.
MJF Addresses Tony Khan, WWE And More After AEW Dynamite
MJF had high praise for AEW President Tony Khan after the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite" went off the air, commending his boss for creating "an alternative" in the realm of pro wrestling and for giving wrestlers like himself an opportunity to be on national television. "This man right here [Tony Khan]...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Star Is Getting Buried With Bad Booking
Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly think WWE is using Mustafa Ali to his fullest potential. Ali is a member of the "Raw" roster. While he's been getting more TV time under the new regime as opposed to when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some feel he hasn't been established as someone fans can get behind.
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
Road Dogg Never Saw The Big Deal With This WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer — and current Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE – "Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed which fellow legendary Superstar he doesn't rate as highly as others do. "I never saw what the big deal was with Bret Hart as a performer,"...
The Young Bucks Decide To Carry On And Drop Trademark Application
The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
The Latest Backstage WWE Chatter On Vince McMahon
It wasn't that long ago when one couldn't possibly fathom the WWE Universe without Vince McMahon at the head of it. Following McMahon's retirement in July though, it has now become the norm though as the new regime of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H steer the company moving forward. But does Vince McMahon still keep track of WWE and what goes on with the company since his exit, and what is the notorious workaholic doing with all his free time?
Another Promotion Reportedly Had Interest In Ruby Soho Before AEW Signing
After being released from WWE in June 2021, Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) wasted no time in joining AEW. Soho was the surprise Joker entrant in a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out just days after her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired. However, AEW wasn't the only company interested in Soho's services.
Chris Jericho Revealed As Celebrity Game Show Contestant
AEW star Chris Jericho was revealed as Bride – the giant pink dragon wearing a white bridal gown – on Monday's episode of "The Masked Singer" on FOX. As reported last week, fans on social media had suggested that Bride's voice resembled that of the ROH World Champion, especially after "The Masked Singer" contestant dropped ample clues that they were either a pro wrestler and/or rockstar. Some of the clues included Bride talking about living "on the road selling out arenas" and having a reputation for "being in some of the messiest feuds."
Tony Khan Makes Big AEW Offer To AR Fox
After praising AR Fox in an interview earlier this week, it seems AEW co-owner Tony Khan is ready to take the next steps with the longtime independent talent after his strong showing on "AEW Dynamite" last night. In a video posted to Twitter following the show, backstage correspondent Lexy Nair broke the news to Fox that he was being offered a contract with the company.
Chavo Guerrero Discusses Working With MJF On 'The Iron Claw'
AEW star MJF will soon be making his feature film debut in "The Iron Claw." Based on the true events of the historic Von Erich family, MJF will portray Kevin Vaughan — best known as Lance Von Erich — who was momentarily labeled as a cousin to the family, following the hospitalization of Mike Von Erich. In addition to MJF, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently confirmed his role as the wrestling coordinator for the biopic, in addition to landing a yet-to-be-revealed role. With "The Iron Claw" currently in the middle of principal photography, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Guerrero in an exclusive interview about working with MJF on set.
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
Road Dogg Says Vince McMahon Didn't Watch WWE Product Or Know This Star
Brian "Road Dogg" James has worked on and off for WWE for almost three decades as both a performer and in various backstage roles under the management of both Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon. He worked with the latter for the majority of his time in the company and revealed that McMahon didn't know who current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER was when "NXT" invaded "SmackDown" in November 2019 (while the majority of the main roster was stuck in Saudi Arabia following that year's Crown Jewel event).
Eric Bischoff Gives His Candid Thoughts On Vince McMahon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Vince McMahon has spent his entire adult life in the public eye, leaving everything he has done, good or bad, open for judgment by others. Yet very few people actually know much about the man behind the public persona, and during an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Eric Bischoff revealed he didn't really know the real McMahon either. Bischoff admitted that "he's an enigma," and only a small handful of people know who McMahon truly is behind his charismatic exterior.
