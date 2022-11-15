The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.

