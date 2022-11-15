Read full article on original website
UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement...
UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations...
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
‘World is watching’ Qatar, warns Peter Tatchell at London embassy protest
LGBTQ+ activists call on fans to boycott games or use social media to highlight human rights abuses
Ex-Bundesbank boss Weidmann to be nominated as Commerzbank supervisory board head
BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Former Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is to be a candidate to become chairman of Commerzbank's (CBKG.DE) supervisory board after Helmut Gottschalk decided not to stand for a new term in the role, the German bank said on Saturday.
Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The...
Pope visits immigrant father's hometown for birthday party
PORTACOMARO, Itatly (AP) — Pope Francis returned to his father’s birthplace in northern Italy on Saturday for the first time since ascending the papacy to celebrate the 90th birthday of a second cousin who long knew him as simply “Giorgio.”. The two-day visit to Francis' ancestral homeland...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Sunak meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv and confirms UK’s ‘continued support’
UK prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine since taking power
