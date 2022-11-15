ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

UN climate talks poised for deal creating disaster fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, the creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement...
Post Register

UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — United Nations climate talks ran into extra time on Saturday with little sign of a breakthrough, as negotiations remain hung up on key issues including funds for the loss and damage suffered by poorer vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather. Officials from country delegations...
Post Register

Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
Post Register

Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums. The...
Post Register

Pope visits immigrant father's hometown for birthday party

PORTACOMARO, Itatly (AP) — Pope Francis returned to his father’s birthplace in northern Italy on Saturday for the first time since ascending the papacy to celebrate the 90th birthday of a second cousin who long knew him as simply “Giorgio.”. The two-day visit to Francis' ancestral homeland...

Comments / 0

Community Policy