ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Mickey, Minnie Mouse celebrate 94th birthday with Disney+ documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of Walt Disney World’s most famous mascots are set to celebrate their 94th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their animation debut (with sound) nearly a century ago on Nov. 18, 1928, in the cartoon short “Steamboat Willie,” which marked a turning point for Walt Disney and his studio.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney picks developer for affordable housing project

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development on 80 acres of land donated by the entertainment company, company officials said Wednesday. The Michaels Organization will build, own and operate the 1,300-unit development meant to ease the housing market...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Frontier Airlines announces annual ‘All-You-Can-Fly-Pass’ promotion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier headquartered in Denver, announced an “all-you-can-fly” pass that the airline said will let passengers book unlimited number of flights as long as the pass is valid. The promotion sells for $599 for the year’s pass, according to their website....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Bill Burr among 3 stand-up acts hitting Orlando stages

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is about to get a whole lot funnier. An impressive lineup of comedians, from megastars to little-known gems, are coming to Orlando within the next week. Bill Burr, Bored Teachers and Ben Brainard are hitting stages across Central Florida on their latest stand-up tours. Find...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Astro Fest is go for launch at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to captivate young astronomy lovers with a weekend of space-themed events. Astro Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and lasts through Nov. 20. Daily hours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Riff On This: No Lonely Hearts looks to join Orlando’s boy-band legacy

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is known for some of the hottest boy bands such as Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, O-Town and more. One of the newest boy bands to hit the sound waves is a group known as No Lonely Hearts. Members Brian, Dylan, Aidan, Alex, and Oliver are the heartbeat of this lively group.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More than 50 birthday freebies to brighten your special day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Your birthday is that time of year when the special people in your life get together and celebrate you. Whenever your special day is, a gift is always appreciated, especially if it’s free. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What does it mean when I fall in my dreams? News 6+ decodes your dreams

ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us have been there: You have a dream and you wake up struck by how real it felt. But why did you have that dream?. An Orlando-based mental health counselor says he is helping people figure it out all, while at the same time improving their mental and physical health.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County places new special event zone restrictions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows. The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: The world doesn’t revolve around you

ORLANDO, Fla. – If today’s segment has a little extra sass than what you’re used to, please forgive me. This morning, I have lost 5 years worth of data so you’re getting a rare form of me. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia buildings, beaches still unsafe a week after Nicole hit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than a dozen buildings in Volusia County are still deemed unsafe a week after Hurricane Nicole hit. The storm tore up dunes on the coast, bringing the water right to the base of many buildings. With the holiday season now almost here, businesses are gearing up for a hit to beach tourism.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

News 6 once again teams up with Angel Tree to help those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and the Salvation Army are partnering to provide a better Christmas to those in need. With the rise of housing costs and inflation, many families who adopted angels for Christmas in previous years are now in need themselves of angel adoption. “Our community has...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy