click orlando
Mickey, Minnie Mouse celebrate 94th birthday with Disney+ documentary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two of Walt Disney World’s most famous mascots are set to celebrate their 94th birthday on Friday, Nov. 18. Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their animation debut (with sound) nearly a century ago on Nov. 18, 1928, in the cartoon short “Steamboat Willie,” which marked a turning point for Walt Disney and his studio.
click orlando
Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – Years ago, you could not walk into a mall without seeing its signature logo, now after roughly 52 years in business, the last RadioShack in Orlando will close its doors in December. Jonathan Toothman owns the store located on Orange Avenue, south of downtown Orlando. He...
click orlando
Disney picks developer for affordable housing project
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development on 80 acres of land donated by the entertainment company, company officials said Wednesday. The Michaels Organization will build, own and operate the 1,300-unit development meant to ease the housing market...
click orlando
Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway offers dazzling holiday drive
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sixth annual Magic of Lights drive-through holiday experience begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway. With over 2 million lights to take in, the event promises dazzling family fun as your captivated carload travels through scenes of the season at the speedway. [TRENDING: Owner pulls...
click orlando
Leaders turn on lights for 30-foot-tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders flipped on the lights for a 30-foot tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando Thursday. The tree stands at the center of the historic market on Church Street near the Amway Center. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
click orlando
Space fans across Central Florida share photos, videos of Artemis I rocket launch
As the Artemis I mission rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning, people from across Central Florida came out to watch the flight. The Space Launch System rocket used in the mission was the most powerful rocket ever to launch, with nearly 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
click orlando
Frontier Airlines announces annual ‘All-You-Can-Fly-Pass’ promotion
ORLANDO, Fla. – Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier headquartered in Denver, announced an “all-you-can-fly” pass that the airline said will let passengers book unlimited number of flights as long as the pass is valid. The promotion sells for $599 for the year’s pass, according to their website....
click orlando
Bill Burr among 3 stand-up acts hitting Orlando stages
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is about to get a whole lot funnier. An impressive lineup of comedians, from megastars to little-known gems, are coming to Orlando within the next week. Bill Burr, Bored Teachers and Ben Brainard are hitting stages across Central Florida on their latest stand-up tours. Find...
click orlando
Astro Fest is go for launch at Orlando Science Center
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to captivate young astronomy lovers with a weekend of space-themed events. Astro Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and lasts through Nov. 20. Daily hours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
click orlando
Riff On This: No Lonely Hearts looks to join Orlando’s boy-band legacy
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is known for some of the hottest boy bands such as Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, O-Town and more. One of the newest boy bands to hit the sound waves is a group known as No Lonely Hearts. Members Brian, Dylan, Aidan, Alex, and Oliver are the heartbeat of this lively group.
click orlando
More than 50 birthday freebies to brighten your special day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Your birthday is that time of year when the special people in your life get together and celebrate you. Whenever your special day is, a gift is always appreciated, especially if it’s free. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years...
click orlando
What does it mean when I fall in my dreams? News 6+ decodes your dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us have been there: You have a dream and you wake up struck by how real it felt. But why did you have that dream?. An Orlando-based mental health counselor says he is helping people figure it out all, while at the same time improving their mental and physical health.
click orlando
Orange County places new special event zone restrictions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In July, Florida sheriffs were granted a new tool to handle unlawful pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flows. The law allows them to establish special event zone signage. Prior to the Florida Classic event in Orlando, workers placed orange barriers along West Colonial Drive in Orlando, where Orange County deputies installed special event zone signs near John Young Parkway.
click orlando
Don’t ‘flounder:’ Seafood festival dives into Ormond Beach this weekend
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – From chowder to fried foods, you’ll be sure to get your seafood fix at the Riverfest Seafood Festival in Ormond Beach this weekend. The 12th annual festival is taking over Rockefeller Gardens and Fortunato Park with over 24 vendors, live music and a draft beer garden on Saturday and Sunday.
click orlando
What the Honk: The world doesn’t revolve around you
ORLANDO, Fla. – If today’s segment has a little extra sass than what you’re used to, please forgive me. This morning, I have lost 5 years worth of data so you’re getting a rare form of me. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
click orlando
‘You have to be here early:’ Historic Artemis I moon mission launch brings crowds to Florida parks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA’s Artemis I moon mission launch early Wednesday packed nearby parks, as many came to witness the historic moment. The launch was the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — and NASA will attempt to keep the capsule in lunar orbit.
click orlando
‘Our blue marble:’ Artemis’ Orion spacecraft captures its 1st view of Earth on way to moon
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orion spacecraft during its Artemis I mission to the moon gave humans a view back on Earth that they haven’t seen in decades from a human-rate spacecraft. It’s a view of the Earth many of us have only seen in history books: a blue...
click orlando
Volusia buildings, beaches still unsafe a week after Nicole hit
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than a dozen buildings in Volusia County are still deemed unsafe a week after Hurricane Nicole hit. The storm tore up dunes on the coast, bringing the water right to the base of many buildings. With the holiday season now almost here, businesses are gearing up for a hit to beach tourism.
click orlando
News 6 once again teams up with Angel Tree to help those in need
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and the Salvation Army are partnering to provide a better Christmas to those in need. With the rise of housing costs and inflation, many families who adopted angels for Christmas in previous years are now in need themselves of angel adoption. “Our community has...
