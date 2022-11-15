ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

OSBI: Man arrested following deadly Seminole Co. shooting

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested on multiple charges after a Nov. 6 shooting in rural Seminole County left him injured and another man dead.

Around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred in a field behind the intersection of County Roads 1380 and 3640, between the towns of Wewoka and Sasakwa.

The OSBI said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found three men.

One of those men was 33-year-old Russell “Rusty” Bolen, who investigators said died from his injuries.

OSBI agents said the two other men were Robert Watters, 52, and Daniel Sisco, 46.

Watters was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Sisco allegedly told investigators that Bolen and Watters aimed their guns at him. He fired, hitting both Bolen and Watters.

“As a result of the OSBI investigation, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, OSBI agents arrested Watters after his release from the hospital,” said OSBI officials.

Watters was arrested on charges of Carrying a Weapon Under the Influence of Alcohol, Felony Pointing a Firearm, Second Degree Murder (Felony Murder), and Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon – Shooting with the Intent to Kill.

Watters was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center pending transfer to the Seminole County Jail.

