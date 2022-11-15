Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
Logan Paul's Injury Appears To Be Serious
Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third-ever WWE match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. Nearly halfway through the match, Paul reportedly suffered a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and a potentially torn ACL. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul stated that his injury is "very bad" without revealing the official diagnosis.
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
New Report Looks At WWE Fan Throwing Drink At Scarlett Incident
There are new details about a recent incident at a WWE live event where a fan threw a drink at Karrion Kross' manager Scarlett during a match. Scarlett noted the incident on social media after it occurred and multiple fans tweeted about it afterwards as well. Photos tweeted out by other fans after the incident also showed staff at the venue cleaning up the mess at ringside.
Omos Is One Of Many Basketball Players To Become Pro Wrestlers
Professional wrestling has a rich history of performers from athletic backgrounds, and its current generation of stars is no different. In WWE, one of the promotion's fiercest big men in the ring was also once a dominant force on the court. Jordan Omogbehin, who wrestles as Omos in WWE, enjoyed...
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
The Young Bucks Decide To Carry On And Drop Trademark Application
The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Star Is Getting Buried With Bad Booking
Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly think WWE is using Mustafa Ali to his fullest potential. Ali is a member of the "Raw" roster. While he's been getting more TV time under the new regime as opposed to when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some feel he hasn't been established as someone fans can get behind.
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
Chavo Guerrero Discusses Working With MJF On 'The Iron Claw'
AEW star MJF will soon be making his feature film debut in "The Iron Claw." Based on the true events of the historic Von Erich family, MJF will portray Kevin Vaughan — best known as Lance Von Erich — who was momentarily labeled as a cousin to the family, following the hospitalization of Mike Von Erich. In addition to MJF, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently confirmed his role as the wrestling coordinator for the biopic, in addition to landing a yet-to-be-revealed role. With "The Iron Claw" currently in the middle of principal photography, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Guerrero in an exclusive interview about working with MJF on set.
The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.
Revisiting Sgt. Slaughter's Failed 1997 Return To WWE
Sgt. Slaughter may well be remembered as one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of the '80s and '90s, but his Attitude Era return to the WWF may also be remembered as one of the most unfortunate runs in history. Slaughter, whose real name is Robert Remus, was an enormous...
Charlie Haas Says Former WWE Star Is Dealing With Concussion Problems
The professional wrestling business can create memorable, all-time moments and take fans on the journey of a lifetime; however, there are massive negative sides to the industry as well. Concussions, which are essentially a brain injury, have been around the wrestling business for a long time and can be dangerous in effecting a wrestler's long-term mental state or bill of health. Former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas discussed which former WWE star is currently suffering from the side effects of concussions.
Big Update On Jake Roberts' Health And AEW Status
It's been quite a while since Jake "the Snake" Roberts has made his presence felt on AEW television. In fact, his last appearance took place during a backstage segment on "Dynamite" in April that saw MJF paying Roberts and Lance Archer to take out Wardlow. Since then, Roberts has been dealing with some health issues that put him on the sidelines. However, the wrestling legend took to Twitter today to announce that he is in much better health and back at work.
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
Logan Paul's Co-Host Says He Suffered Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
In only his third professional wrestling match ever, Logan Paul took on Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in an attempt to defeat "The Tribal Chief" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; however, Paul came up short in his hard-fought attempt. During the match, many different personalities made appearances such as Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Logan's real-life brother, Jake Paul. Two other men who got in the ring are the co-hosts of Logan's ImPAULsive YouTube podcast, Mike and George. Mike and George have never wrestled prior to taking a Superkicks from The Usos in the middle of the match at Crown Jewel. While on "ImPAULsive," Mike discussed the injuries he sustained at the recent PLE.
Kane And Pete Rose's WWE Rivalry Made For Some Entertaining Moments
Over the years, WWE star Kane has had a number of memorable rivalries, from his early feud with his "brother" the Undertaker to the partnership and subsequent falling out between the "Big Red Machine" and Daniel Bryan. However, one particular rivalry stands out from the rest — Kane vs. controversial Major League Baseball legend Pete Rose.
