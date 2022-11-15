Read full article on original website
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
WSAW
Speed, road conditions factors in fatal Portage County crash
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died in a crash in Amherst Junction Friday morning. The Portage County Communications Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 10 west of Cty Hwy B just after 7 a.m. An initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on Hwy 10 when it entered the north ditch and rolled.
WJFW-TV
One person died in an accident Friday morning in Portage Co.
AMHERST (WJFW) - One person died in an accident Friday morning on U.S. 10 in Amherst. According to the Portage County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7:03 a.m. with reports of a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of County Highway B. Upon arrival one male passenger was observed to be deceased by emergency responders. The driver and two other passengers were evaluated by medical personnel and were released at the scene.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
seehafernews.com
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Appleton
Police in Appleton are investigating a suspicious death. According to police reports, some relatives of a homeowner in the 700 block of West Summer Street arrived at the home at around 11:30 yesterday and found the individual was dead. The investigators do not believe it was a suicide, so they...
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of stealing a trailer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help with finding the individual responsible for allegedly stealing a trailer at a business. The incident that the police department is referring to happened last Saturday (11/12) at around 7:02 p.m. A video has been posted...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids Police looking for suspect in trailer theft
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the recent theft of a trailer. On November 12, surveillance video shows a person driving an SUV stealing a silver Aluma 8610 trailer with wood pallets from a business on 8th St. South. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The vehicle is described as a red SUV with white trim, possibly a Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
stevenspoint.news
Portage County crash victim identified
PORTAGE COUNTY – The Portage County man who died in a Nov. 5 crash in the town of Plover has been identified as Richard Wurzinger, 51, of Bancroft. On Nov. 5, shortly before 6 a.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Forest Drive.
UPDATE: Crews battle blaze at Wausau home
Fire crews were called Friday morning to a fire at a home on the city’s west side with a portion of Thomas Street blocked off to traffic. The blaze was reported at about 8 a.m. at 1040 S. 12th Ave, near Rosecrans Street. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw flames along one entire side of the home, with smoke pouring from the structure.
Name released in fatal Portage County SUV crash
Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.
onfocus.news
Two Adults Found Dead with Apparent Gunshot Wounds
OnFocus (Marshfield) According to a press release from the Marshfield Police Department. On November 15th at about 10:42am Marshfield officers along with Wood County Deputies responded to a residence located in the City of Marshfield. Upon arrival the officers found the front door of the residence damaged consistent with a break-in. A protective sweep of the residence was completed, during which an adult female and adult male was found deceased of apparent gunshot wounds.
seehafernews.com
Outagamie County Crash Claims the Life of an Appleton Man
An Appleton man is dead following a crash in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the crash at the intersection of County Roads A and S in the Town of Center at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
