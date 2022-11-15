Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
New Cedar Park retail center to be finished in April
The Shops at New Hope retail center will be completed in April. (Courtesy Asterra Properties) Developer Texas Sparks Construction broke ground on Shops at New Hope—located at 821 W. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park—in August. The retail development has two buildings with a total of 11 units—two restaurant...
The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle
A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
Texas' first The Fancy Marshmallow Co. to open in Cedar Park in December
The gourmet marshmallow shop will be located at 115 S. Lakeline Blvd., Cedar Park. (Courtesy The Fancy Marshmallow Co.) The Fancy Marshmallow Co., a gourmet marshmallow shop, is scheduled to open in Cedar Park during the first week of December. The state’s first brick-and-mortar marshmallow store will offer freshly made...
Round Rock, North Austin Board & Brush Creative Studio locations under new ownership
Steffany and Tony Nguyen took over ownership of Board & Brush Creative Studio locations in Round Rock and Northwest Austin on Oct. 11 and Nov. 1, respectively. (Courtesy Steffany and Tony Nguyen) Steffany and Tony Nguyen took over ownership of Board & Brush Creative Studio locations at 1700 E. Palm...
Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto
The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
Plan for future of Zilker Park unveiled for public comment
The land bridge over Barton Springs Road is one element proposed in the plan. (Rendering courtesy city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Design Workshop) As part of the Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan, a draft detailing the potential future of Zilker Park was released by the city of Austin Nov. 15 and will be open for public comment until Jan. 8.
Housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto moving toward stabilization, report shows
Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto had a combined total of 349 closed home sales in October, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The latest data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows a continuing trend of stabilizing home prices and supply in Round Rock,...
Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville
The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata
One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
Covert Cadillac Bee Cave now open off Hwy. 71
Covert Cadillac Bee Cave opened at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive Nov. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Covert Cadillac Bee Cave opened at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Bldg. 2, Austin, on Nov. 1. The new dealership is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. As previously reported by Community Impact, Duke Covert, which connects the area to Hwy. 71, is named in honor of Duke Matthews Covert. Covert died in December 2020 and was the great-grandson of Frank Covert Sr., who founded the Covert dealership in 1909. 512-954-9300.
Cedar Park to open Lakeline Park prior to end of 2022
Phase One will include picnic pavilions, a multipurpose pavilion, playgrounds, a great lawn area, a canoe and kayak launch, fishing pier, multipurpose fields, restrooms, parking and about three miles of trails. (Rendering courtesy city of Cedar Park) The city of Cedar Park is preparing to hold a ribbon-cutting for Phase...
City of San Marcos unveils 'Get Around Downtown' shuttle service pilot program
The Get Around Downtown pilot program offers free rides throughout the downtown area. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced its free "Get Around Downtown" shuttle service Nov. 17. The pilot program is serviced by ECab of North America and is meant to help residents, visitors and employees who work in the downtown area get around.
Mixed-use development Word Place inches closer to fruition in Kyle with development agreement on horizon
A new mixed-use development between Marketplace Avenue and North Burleson Street in Kyle could be coming soon. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council received a presentation from co-founder of Gap Strategies Jeff Barton on Nov. 15 for Word Place Development, a mixed-use project that has been in the works for several years in Kyle.
SLAB BBQ & Beer is now open in Sunset Valley
SLAB BBQ & Beer opened a location in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. (Courtesy SLAB BBQ & Beer) SLAB BBQ & Beer opened in Sunset Valley in October at 6218 Brodie Lane, Austin. Slab is known for the McDowell, its rib sandwich, as well as El...
The UPS store is now open on West Slaughter Lane in Southwest Austin
Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7 at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. (Courtesy Jay Soucia) Owner Jay Soucia opened The UPS Store on Nov. 7, at 5701 W. Slaughter Lane, Ste. A-130, Austin. Previously the location was home to Austin Mail Express owned by...
3D-printed homes in Georgetown offer new approach to building communities
The construction of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is underway. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The construction of a new community is underway in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, where a fleet of robots are printing 100 homes that developers said are more energy efficient and stronger than traditional houses. The world’s...
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
Austin eyes replacement of Barton Springs Road bridge
The city is considering a full replacement of Barton Springs Road's bridge crossing Barton Creek. (Courtesy city of Austin) Long-awaited improvements to the Barton Springs Road Bridge that could expand access for Austinites heading to Zilker Metropolitan Park are in the works. The city and local leaders have long been...
cw39.com
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites have been facing the frustrations of fast-paced growth and development for years, but one resident got creative with how he’d handle the impacts. John Picciandra is picking up his home and moving it 40 miles away from where it sat on South Congress Avenue...
PLANetizen
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0