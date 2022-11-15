ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Community Impact Austin

The Verge apartment complex rising in Kyle

A new apartment complex called The Verge is set to start leasing in February in Kyle. (Courtesy Kalterra Capital Partners) Dallas-based real estate company Kalterra Capital Partners is bringing another apartment complex to the Austin metro area with The Verge apartment complex in Kyle. Kalterra is also in the process of building another multifamily community called The Dylan in San Marcos.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Power Brewing Project to bring microbrewery to Hutto

The Power Brewing Project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Microbrewery Power Brewing Project will open in late February or early March at 3333 CR 119, Ste. 130, Hutto, according to owner David Power. The microbrewery will serve Hutto and surrounding areas and will have an engineering theme. Once open, patrons will be able to enjoy a pint of selections brewed on premises, Power said. www.powerbrewingproject.com.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plan for future of Zilker Park unveiled for public comment

The land bridge over Barton Springs Road is one element proposed in the plan. (Rendering courtesy city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department, Design Workshop) As part of the Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan, a draft detailing the potential future of Zilker Park was released by the city of Austin Nov. 15 and will be open for public comment until Jan. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Groundbreaking event coming for 40,000-square-foot business park in Pflugerville

The Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will co-host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city. (Community Impact Staff) Members of the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce and the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation will host a groundbreaking event for a new business park in the eastern portion of the city.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Covert Cadillac Bee Cave now open off Hwy. 71

Covert Cadillac Bee Cave opened at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive Nov. 1. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Covert Cadillac Bee Cave opened at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Bldg. 2, Austin, on Nov. 1. The new dealership is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. As previously reported by Community Impact, Duke Covert, which connects the area to Hwy. 71, is named in honor of Duke Matthews Covert. Covert died in December 2020 and was the great-grandson of Frank Covert Sr., who founded the Covert dealership in 1909. 512-954-9300.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Mixed-use development Word Place inches closer to fruition in Kyle with development agreement on horizon

A new mixed-use development between Marketplace Avenue and North Burleson Street in Kyle could be coming soon. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council received a presentation from co-founder of Gap Strategies Jeff Barton on Nov. 15 for Word Place Development, a mixed-use project that has been in the works for several years in Kyle.
KYLE, TX
PLANetizen

Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
