ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Nonstop flights from Richmond to Minneapolis announced

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EedUp_0jBfcWFE00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport will soon have two nonstop flights between Richmond and Minneapolis a week.

According to a release from Richmond International Airport (RIC), Sun Country Airlines , a Minnesota-based budget airline will begin twice-weekly nonstop flights between RIC and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 19, 2023.

Trevor Noah performing at Richmond’s Altria Theatre in 2023

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Richmond area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” says Grant Whitney, chief revenue officer at Sun Country. “Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more. We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”

Sun Country operates flights across the United States, as well as to Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean, most of which come from MSP .

Initially, the flights to and from Richmond will be seasonal through Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was president, Charles Robb was Virginia’s...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
RICHMOND, VA
vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

2022 Richmond Holiday Light Show returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve. There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VDOT announces changes to winter plan after I-95 snowstorm

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT is bolstering it’s plan of action after a nightmare on I95 that left hundreds stranded for hours during a winter storm. “We have worked on our internal communications as well as our interagency communications,” Tanveer Chowdhury, with VDOT’s Richmond District said. This...
RICHMOND, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony

On November 11, South Hill Masonic Lodge No. 297 AF&AM was one of two lodges in the state to receive the Gift of Life Award from the Grand Lodge of Virginia at the Grand Annual Communication held in Richmond, Va. The Gift of Life Award was created to recognize the two Lodges that have gone above and beyond in their hard work for reporting the most units of Blood donations overall, and the Lodge that had the highest percentage of units of Blood donations per membership for the Blood donation year, which is by the way 01 September to 31 August. Once a Lodge has won the Gift of Life Award, it have to wait 5 years before being eligible to win the award again.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy