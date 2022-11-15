Read full article on original website
Related
UFC Star Arrested At The Airport On Wednesday
UFC star Israel Adesanya was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for criminal possession of a weapon at New York's JFK airport. The fighter was allegedly stopped at the security checkpoint for having metal knuckles in his possession, per TMZ Sports. Brass knuckles are illegal (class A misdemeanor) in the state of...
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Says Grabbing Matt Cardona’s Crotch Was Her ‘Most Iconic Moment’
Natalya is a proper veteran in the world of professional wrestling and has been part of numerous important angles in WWE history. While she is taken seriously, for the most part, Natalya has also been part of some embarrassing storylines. Despite this, Natalya can always make fun of herself and she did so again recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
Upgrade: Health Update On Missing Wrestling Legend
That could have been worse. There are all kinds of issues that a wrestler can deal with while they are in the ring, some of which are a lot more serious than others. Those issues do not go away after their careers are over though and sometimes the issues get even worse. That was the case for a certain wrestling legend, but now things have taken a turn for the better.
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Former NFL Star Dies
Former National Football League star Adrian Dingle has died at 45, according to the Daily Mail and multiple other publications. Dingle’s death was announced by his family, with Dingle’s fiancee, Amy Bell, saying on Instagram that she was “heartbroken.” The pair have two young children together. The death was announced last week.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather: Is the money man running out of cash?
Ex-pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather remains an active fighter in exhibitions drawing questions regarding his finances. Former opponent Ricky Hatton recently asked whether Mayweather was broke after talking about Mayweather’s bout with Deji in Dubai. Hatton, who lost to Mayweather in 2007, told WBN: “I don’t get it. Indeed, he’s...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
Popculture
Wrestler D'Lo Jordan Dead at 30
Professional wrestler D'Lo Jordan died on Nov. 3, according to SlamWrestling.net. He was 30 years old. The cause of death was not revealed, but Jordan (real name Jason Pearce) was a big part of the WWN company that runs promotions such as Full Impact Pro, EVOLVE and SHINE. "It is...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Vince McMahon Following WWE Departure
An update has emerged on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon following his departure from the company. Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, amid an investigation into ‘hush pact’ allegations made public by the Wall Street Journal. Since then, Stephanie McMahon has been serving as...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
bodyslam.net
UFC Star Israel Adesanya Arrested In New York Airport
The former champ was in some trouble in New York. Wednesday afternoon, TMZ broke the news that former UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who just lost his title over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, was arrested at JFK airport in New York for possession of brass knuckles. In the state of New York, brass knuckles are illegal and are a class A misdemeanor. It’s illegal to carry them or have them in your carry-on bag to fly.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Seemingly Gearing Up For WWE Return With Gym Photo Drop
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE is often a controversial topic of conversation. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an ‘I Quit’ match, where Rousey beat Flair for the title. The Queen has not been since then, but now it seems she is already gearing up for her inevitable WWE return if her recent photo is anything to go by.
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Shows Off Gruesome Bloodbath In New Screenshot For ‘Fight Forever’ Video Game
AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and so it wasn’t a surprise when they decided to expand in various outlets. The company also decided to dive deep into the video game industry as AEW previously announced a video game for consoles was in the works. The game has seen a lot of progress since then, as AEW recently showed off a very brutal screenshot of the upcoming game.
stillrealtous.com
Jon Moxley On The Shield Not Being Welcome On The WWE Main Roster
This month WWE is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of The Shield’s debut on the main roster. The Shield made an immediate impact as soon as they debuted and all three members have since gone on to become top stars in the wrestling industry. Jon Moxley is the only...
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Strikes First Victim On SmackDown
At the end of the segment featuring Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, a spooky reminder that Uncle Howdy is always watching!. As a segment with Bray Wyatt and another WWE star unfolded in the ring, an ominous reminder that Uncle Howdy is never far behind. While Bray Wyatt and LA...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as World Cup continues with Sami Zayn vs. Butch and more
Sami Zayn and Butch represent their respective countries and teams in an opening-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, Zayn and Butch's separate factions, appear to be on a collision course for Survivor Series WarGames. The World Cup and WarGames intersect on Friday night from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at 8 p.m. ET.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
Comments / 0