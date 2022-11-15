Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Has three-point game Thursday
Ovechkin scored a goal and registered two assists in 5-4 shootout loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Ovechkin has nine goals and 17 points in 19 contests this season. He reached the 50-goal milestone in 2021-22 and even though he's now 37 years old, it's entirely plausible that he'll score at least 50 goals again this season. He really has shown no real sign of slowing with age and Washington is still using him on the top line and top power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three straight multi-point games
Stamkos had a goal and assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Thursday. He opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. Stamkos scored the first goal of game for the 79th time, one shy of the Lightning record held by Vincent Lecavalier. He also set up a Nikita Kucherov for a one-timer on the power play late in the second period to put the Bolts up 2-0. Stammer has three straight two-point games (two goals, four assists).
NBC Sports
How Deslauriers quickly bonded with new team, had Flyers' backs from Game 1
If Nicolas Deslauriers is on the ice with any extracurricular activity after a whistle, you'll always see No. 44 swoop into the fray and look to take charge. If he's not on the ice, the opposition likely knows the next time he is, whether it's by a conversation or a heavy hit.
Matt Murray to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres on Saturday
Murray will make his third consecutive start in goal for the Leafs against a team he reportedly refused to be traded to this year.
Blue Jackets takeaways from 6-4 victory over Montreal Canadiens
Almost half of the Blue Jackets’ lineup is sidelined by injuries, but it hasn’t kept them from playing their best hockey during a brutal start to the season. Despite losing key players in five straight games and having their injury report grow to eight guys — almost all out long-term — the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at Nationwide Arena was their second win in a row, third in four games and fourth...
Mike Sullivan Says Penguins Are 'Invested' in Righting Course
It hasn't been a great stretch, but Mike Sullivan is confident the Pittsburgh Penguins can turn their game around.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
ESPN
Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
NBC Sports
Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer. The team announced it retained Lynch of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Pens Beat Wild, the Good & BAD From XCEL Energy Center
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a mini-skid which came on the heels of their seven-game winless streak. The Penguins got the bounces, contributions from their fourth line, and power-play goals to beat Minnesota 6-4. Get the Penguins recap here. The PHN+ Penguins report card here. We...
Matisse Thybulle Becomes Latest 76ers Player to Battle Setback
Matisse Thybulle's playing status moving forward remains in question.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect a prospect from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
Comments / 0